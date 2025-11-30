Preview: Bournemouth vs Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 09:36 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 10:43

After both coming out on the wrong end of five-goal scorelines over the weekend, Bournemouth and Everton collide in Tuesday's Premier League showdown at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries' plight continued in a gut-wrenching 3-2 defeat to Sunderland on Saturday, shortly before the Toffees' 4-1 home humbling at the hands of Newcastle United.

Match preview

Suffering a fate that no team before them had ever suffered, Bournemouth became the first side to lose a Premier League game against Sunderland after taking a two-goal lead against the Black Cats, who experienced a disastrous opening 15 minutes at the Stadium of Light.

Amine Adli's effort and Tyler Adams's long-range beauty propelled Andoni Iraola's men into an early 2-0 advantage, but Enzo Le Fee's penalty, Bertrand Traore's strike and another super-sub moment from Brian Brobbey completed a captivating Sunderland comeback.

From former Champions League outsiders to fighting for the right to stay in the top half of the Premier League table, Iraola's troops have hit a painful plateau as the winter nights draw in, taking just one point from the last 12 on offer in the top flight.

A miserable record of just two wins from nine Premier League matches paints an ugly picture for Bournemouth and Iraola, who is still regarded as a highly in-demand head coach, but the Cherries' dismal streak has done his reputation little favours in recent weeks.

However, Bournemouth's solitary point from their last four games came at home in their chaotic draw with West Ham United, and the Cherries remain unbeaten at the Vitality Stadium in the 2025-26 Premier League, claiming four wins from six contests.

Everton could formerly boast a similar feat at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium home, but after going unbeaten in their first four Premier League games at their new headquarters, David Moyes's men have seen the walls come crumbling down.

Newcastle followed in Tottenham Hotspur's footsteps on Saturday evening with a three-goal trouncing of the Toffees - the die was cast after just one moment courtesy of Malick Thiaw's quickfire header, which set the tone from thereon in.

A harsh reality check after a three-match unbeaten run - which culminated in their unforgettable triumph at Old Trafford - Everton's defeat kept them in the bottom half of the standings, although the coveted top 10 places remain within touching distance.

A road trip may now be welcomed by the Toffees faithful, whose side could go unbeaten in three straight top-flight away contests for the first time since March, although their 1-0 success at Old Trafford represented their first Premier League away clean sheet of the term.

Everton must defy their recent record in this battle to enjoy another worthwhile away day, though, as Bournemouth have won each of the last four head-to-heads between the two teams, and not since 2016 have the Toffees come up trumps at the Vitality.

Bournemouth Premier League form:

D

W

L

L

D

L

Everton Premier League form:

L

L

D

W

W

L

Team News

Bournemouth's agonising loss at Sunderland was especially costly in the disciplinary front; Lewis Cook's red card for elbowing Noah Sadiki carries a three-game ban, while Marcos Senesi and David Brooks are both out of Tuesday's game after collecting their fifth yellows of the season.

Cook and Brooks were only second-half introductions in Saturday's game anyway, but Iraola will have no choice but to draft in 18-year-old Veljko Milosavljevic in Senesi's place at the back.

Ben Gannon Doak (hamstring) and Ryan Christie (knee) will not be back before Christmas, but Iraola at least welcomed Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert back at the Stadium of Light - the latter is among those vying for promotion from the bench.

Bournemouth are not alone on the disciplinary concerns front, as Everton veteran Idrissa Gueye is serving the second of his three-game suspension for the infamous Michael Keane incident at Old Trafford.

Tim Iroegbunam deputised for Gueye against Newcastle, but the 22-year-old was taken off at the break after a dismal first half, so Carlos Alcaraz can anticipate a rare start in midweek.

Seamus Coleman (thigh), Nathan Patterson (foot), Merlin Rohl (hernia) and Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) remain absent, but the visitors have no fresh injury concerns from the weekend.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Adli; Kroupi

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Alcaraz; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

We say: Bournemouth 2-1 Everton

The hectic fixture schedule puts all teams' squad depth to the test, but Everton are lacking in that regard compared to Bournemouth, who can make more menacing attacking alterations than their visitors.

The Cherries' praiseworthy home record is also difficult to overlook, so we have faith in Iraola's men to pull themselves out of their rut.

