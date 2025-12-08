Real Madrid lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Champions League clash amid Xabi Alonso's defensive crisis

By Ben Knapton | 08 Dec 2025 09:54 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 10:04

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso faces a debilitating defensive injury crisis for Wednesday's Champions League battle with Manchester City at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos were already missing Trent Alexander-Arnold, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal and Dean Huijsen for Sunday's 2-0 La Liga defeat to Celta Vigo, in which Eder Militao came off in the 24th minute with a hamstring problem.

The severity of Militao's issue has not yet been revealed, but there is virtually no chance of the Brazilian being fit for the visit of the Citizens, leaving Alonso down to the bare bones at the back.

Huijsen and Alaba might have slim chances of recovering from their muscular strains in time for Wednesday, but Alonso should place his faith in Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger in front of Thibaut Courtois.

Alvaro Carreras started alongside Militao on Sunday with Fran Garcia at left-back, but the former should now shift across to a wide role as Garcia drops out - both wide men were sent off at the weekend but are fine to feature in Europe.

Alexander-Arnold and Carvajal's absences ought to see Federico Valverde occupy the right-back position, allowing Eduardo Camavinga to return to the engine room alongside compatriot Aurelien Tchouameni.

Alonso at least boasts a fully-fit attacking contingent for Wednesday's game, so expect Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior to support Kylian Mbappe, who has struck seven goals against Man City down the years.

Bellingham did suffer a nasty cut above the eye at the weekend, but his wound should not impact his participation in the matchday six clash.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe

