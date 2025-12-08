FC Utrecht vs. Nottingham Forest: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Europa League clash

By Matt Law | 08 Dec 2025 09:07 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 09:20

Nottingham Forest will continue their Europa League league phase campaign with a clash against FC Utrecht on Thursday night.

Sean Dyche's side are 16th in the overall table, securing eight points from their five matches, while Utrecht are down in 32nd spot, picking up just one point from their five games.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the European fixture.

What time does FC Utrecht vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

The Europa League league phase fixture will kick off at 5.45pm UK time on Thursday.

Where is FC Utrecht vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

Utrecht will welcome Forest to their home ground, Stadion Galgenwaard.

Boasting a capacity of 23,750 spectators, it has been home to Utrecht since 1970.

Utrecht held Porto to a 1-1 draw in their last European match on home soil at the start of November, but they lost at home to Lyon at the end of September.

How to watch FC Utrecht vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League clash between Utrecht and Forest will be available on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, as well as a YouTube channel which will show the highlights of the match later in the evening.

What is at stake for FC Utrecht and Nottingham Forest on matchday six?

Forest are currently inside the playoff spots, sitting 16th in the division, boasting a record of two wins, two draws and one defeat from five matches to collect eight points.

Dyche's side are only two points off the top eight, meanwhile, and they will be looking to push into the automatic qualification spots for the knockout round of the competition.

Utrecht only have a point from their first five games, sitting down in 32nd, so the Dutch outfit have a lot of work to do if they are to push into the playoffs.

Five points separate the Eredivisie side from Basel in 24th, and the hosts cannot really afford another defeat here if they are to have a realistic chance of finishing in the playoff spots.