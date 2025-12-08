Barcelona transfer news: Raphinha addresses reports of potential Camp Nou exit after 'shock' claim

By Matt Law | 08 Dec 2025 08:47 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 09:03

Raphinha has firmly denied suggestions that he has already reached an agreement with Barcelona over a potential exit following the 2026 World Cup.

The 28-year-old had a glorious 2024-25 campaign for Barcelona, scoring 34 goals and registering 26 assists in 57 appearances in all competitions, including 13 goals and nine assists in 14 appearances in the Champions League.

Raphinha has once again been an important player for the Catalan giants this term, scoring four goals and registering three assists in 11 appearances.

Recent reports in Spain have claimed that the Brazilian has come to an agreement with Barcelona over a possible departure after the 2026 World Cup.

It has been claimed that Raphinha will be allowed to make the move to Saudi Arabia should a lucrative offer arrive, but that has been firmly denied by the South American.

© Imago

Raphinha plays down Barca exit reports

"I don't know where they get so much nonsense, really. Well, this one, where fake news always comes out, very nice," Raphinha is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo.

Raphinha has been forced to miss nine games during the 2025-26 campaign due to a hamstring issue, and he has only started once in the Champions League this term.

However, the attacker is expected to be in from the start against Eintracht Frankfurt in the competition on Tuesday night, as Barcelona look to secure all three points.

Raphinha was an unused substitute against Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday, with head coach Hansi Flick making the decision to protect him for the European fixture.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

How has Raphinha performed for Barcelona?

Raphinha made the move to Barcelona from Leeds United in the summer of 2022, with the Catalan outfit paying an initial £49m - rising to £55m - for the attacker.

It would be fair to say that Barcelona have had value for money, with the forward managing 58 goals and 54 assists in 155 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Raphinha has won five trophies during his time at Camp Nou, including two La Liga titles, and he will be bidding to help his team secure more silverware during the 2025-26 campaign.