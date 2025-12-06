Real Betis 3-5 Barcelona: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Ferran Torres hits first-half treble in statement Blaugrana victory

By Matt Law | 06 Dec 2025 17:21 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 19:40

Barcelona moved four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table courtesy of a 5-3 success over Real Betis in Seville.

Antony sent Real Betis ahead in the early stages of the contest, before Ferran Torres struck a hat trick, while Roony Bardghji and Lamine Yamal were also on the scoresheet, during a devastating attacking performance from the La Liga champions.

Diego Llorente netted a second for the home side in the latter stages, before Cucho Hernandez struck a late penalty, but it was a difficult evening for Los Verdiblancos for long stages.

Barcelona have now won their last six league matches, while it is a first defeat for Real Betis since the end of October, with Manuel Pellegrini's side struggling against the Catalan giants.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

This was Barcelona at their very best - free-flowing football, with Real Betis finding it incredibly difficult to deal with Hansi Flick's side, who had so many different threats.

Torres will receive the headlines due to his first-half treble, but Yamal, Bardghji and Pedri were all outstanding, and this was a truly dominant performance against a strong Real Betis team, who managed to register twice in the latter stages to make it a more respectable scoreline.

Real Madrid's recent stutter has allowed Barcelona to move to the top of the division, and the Catalan outfit seem in no mood to give up first heading towards the winter break.

A marker has been put down here, as not too many teams are capable of doing that to Real Betis, especially after falling behind to the Seville outfit.

However, Barcelona were utterly spectacular in the final third of the field, hitting five, and it could have been more, with Real Betis finding it so tough to deal with Blaugrana.

REAL BETIS VS. BARCELONA HIGHLIGHTS

Antony goal vs. Barcelona (6th min, Real Betis 1-0 Barcelona)

Real Betis take the lead in the sixth minute of the clash with Barcelona, and it is Antony on the scoresheet, with the Brazilian turning into the back of the net from close range after a favourable deflection - Barcelona have been stunned early on here.

Ferran Torres goal vs. Real Betis (11th min, Real Betis 1-1 Barcelona)

Barcelona are back on terms in Seville, and it is a smart finish from Torres, who turns a cross from Jules Kounde into the back of the net from close range.

Ferran Torres goal vs. Real Betis (13th min, Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona)

Torres has his second of the match in quick succession, with the Spaniard firing a cross from Bardghji into the back of the net - the Catalan outfit are ahead here.

Roony Bardghji goal vs. Real Betis (31st min, Real Betis 1-3 Barcelona)

Barcelona have their third of the match in the 31st minute, and it is Bardghji on the scoresheet, as the recent arrival works his way into the Real Betis box before smashing one into the back of the net - the assist comes from Pedri.

Ferran Torres goal vs. Real Betis (40th min, Real Betis 1-4 Barcelona)

Torres completes a first-half treble! Barcelona have their fourth of the match, with Torres having a shot deflected into the bottom corner from outside the penalty box.

Lamine Yamal goal vs. Real Betis (59th min, Real Betis 1-5 Barcelona)

Barcelona make it five, and the goal comes from the penalty spot following a Marc Bartra handball, with Yamal carefully placing the ball into the bottom corner - this has been an incredible performance from Barcelona.

Diego Llorente goal vs. Barcelona (85th min, Real Betis 2-5 Barcelona)

Real Betis score a second against Barcelona, and it is Llorente with the goal, as the Spaniard scores from close range following a corner.

Cucho Hernandez goal vs. Barcelona (90th min, Real Betis 3-5 Barcelona)

Real Betis have a third in the final stages, as Hernandez scores from the penalty spot, with the striker converting into the bottom corner following a foul from Jules Kounde.