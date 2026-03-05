Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in La Liga showdown

By Matt Law | 05 Mar 2026 15:38 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 15:39

Barcelona are set to be without the services of at least five first-team players for Saturday's La Liga contest with Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

Andreas Christensen (knee), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring) and Gavi (knee) are out of action.

Both Kounde and Balde suffered hamstring injuries in the team's 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, and the expectation is that the duo will be sidelined until the start of April.

Gavi, meanwhile, is still not ready to return from a serious knee injury, but the Spain international is getting very close to a comeback.

Robert Lewandowski fractured his eye socket against VIllarreal in the team's last league match, which saw him miss out against Atletico.

However, the experienced striker has already returned to training in a mask, and there is a chance that the Poland international will be in the squad on Saturday.

Joao Cancelo and Gerard Martin are expected to feature as the full-backs this weekend, with Eric Garcia in line for a spot in the middle of the defence.

There should also be another start in midfield for the in-form Marc Bernal.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Martin; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres