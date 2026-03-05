Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Northampton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 05 Mar 2026 16:29

With their League One status for next season all but secured, AFC Wimbledon welcome relegation-threatened Northampton Town to Plough Lane on Sunday afternoon.

The Dons were held to a 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town at the weekend, while the Cobblers’ struggles continued as they shared the points in a 1-1 draw with Peterborough United.

Match preview

Although the possibility of dropping into the third tier may once have lingered in the back of Johnnie Jackson’s mind, AFC Wimbledon’s recent form has steered them well clear of danger, with games in hand still to come.

Three wins and two draws from their last six league matches have lifted the Dons onto 43 points, leaving them seven points clear of the bottom four heading into the weekend.

A key reason for their recent good form has been their improved attacking form, in their last six League One matches they have found the back of the net 13 times and have picked up points on a more regular basis as a result.

Their draw with Mansfield last time out also highlighted their resilience, as Jackson’s side twice came from behind to salvage a valuable point on the road.

While survival is now within touching distance, Wimbledon will still be keen to maintain their momentum and could finish the weekend as much as 10 points clear of the relegation zone if results go their way.

As for Kevin Nolan and his Northampton Town side, they will be envious of the position that their upcoming opponents are in.

For the Cobblers, they remain in the relegation zone after recording just nine wins, eight draws and 18 losses from their 35 League One outings, with no team losing more games than the Northamptonshire-based side.

They were at least able to halt a run of three consecutive defeats with a 1-1 draw against a strong Peterborough United side at the weekend, though the result means they have now gone five matches without a victory.

During the week they turned their attention to EFL Trophy football, where their run in the competition came to an end in the semi-final stages at the hands of Luton Town.

Their lack of wins means they come into the weekend two points adrift of safety and the side occupying 20th has a game in hand so that gap could be extended further should results go against them.

A major concern for the Cobblers has been their struggles to get the attacking unit firing, with only one side scoring fewer than their 31 goals.

In fact, Northampton Town have scored more than two goals in a game once since the pair met back in December, a match that ended in a 3-1 victory for Northampton.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

W W D L W D

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

W L D L W D

Northampton Town League One form:

W D L L L D

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

D L L L D L

Team News

Jackson's men came away from their latest clash with no further injuries and have the luxury of naming the same XI once again.

Scorers James Tilley and Matthew Stevens will keep their spot in the XI while Jackson is likely to remain with his favored 3-1-4-2 formation.

Following their cup exit, Northampton Town may look to make changes as they turn their attention back to their relegation battle.

They remain without Joe Wormleighton, Jon Guthrie, Liam Shaw and Kyle Edwards, but there could be a return for Nesta Guinness-Walker who has missed the last couple of games.

Jack Vale will be available for the first time in three league games after serving his suspension.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Bauer, Johnson; Smith; Tilley, Maycock, Hippolyte, Seddon; Browne, Stevens

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Burroughs, Moore, Forbes, Perkins; Taylor, Campbell; Evans, Fornah, Hoskins; Eaves

We say: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Northampton Town

These two come into this one nearer the bottom end of the table but with contrasting goals ahead of the business end of the season. With that said, we expect the Dons to continue their strong run and inflict further pain on struggling Northampton Town.

