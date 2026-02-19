Preview: Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 19 Feb 2026 18:41

Both looking to move away from relegation worries at the foot of the League One table, Northampton Town and Leyton Orient clash at Sixfields Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Cobblers suffered a heavy away defeat at promotion-chasing Lincoln City last time out, whilst the O's were bested on home soil by Plymouth Argyle earlier in the week.

After finishing 14 and five points above the relegation zone in League One during 2024 and 2025 respectively, Northampton Town are circling the third-tier plughole, with demotion to League Two a distinct possibility over the next few months.

The Cobblers' promising four-game unbeaten run (W2 D2) across all competitions came to a sobering end on Tuesday night, when Championship-bound Lincoln inflicted a four-goal battering on the visitors to LNER Stadium.

Tasting victory in just one of their last 12 third-tier matches, Northampton have slumped down to 21st spot in the League One standings, level on points with Wigan Athletic in the relative safety of 20th after 32 contests.

With their sole league success of 2026 to date arriving at Sixfields Stadium at the expense of Stevenage on February 7, Kevin Nolan's troops will be desperate to record their seventh league triumph at home in 2025-26 on Saturday afternoon.

Netting Northampton's second in the beating of the Boro in the East Midlands earlier this month, leading marksman Tom Eaves has a League One title on his CV with Hull City 2021, yet currently finds himself battling at the bottom of the rankings.

Just 90 minutes away from promotion to the Championship via the playoffs last season, Leyton Orient have suffered a severe fall from grace in 2025-26, with relegation to League Two on the cards heading into the business end of the campaign.

The visitors' winless run in the third tier extended to a worrying five matches (D1 L4) on Tuesday night at BetWright Stadium, where Aribim Pepple was on the scoresheet for Plymouth in a 3-1 success in the capital.

Winning just a single time in the league since Boxing Day, Richie Wellens's side are embroiled in a relegation dogfight at the foot of the League One rankings, one point behind Wigan and Northampton in 20th and 21st respectively.

You have to go back to before the advent calendars were out for the last time the sorry O's picked up maximum points on their third-tier travels, last tasting success at Burton Albion on November 29 by an emphatic 4-0 scoreline.

Having the division's second-highest goalscorer in their ranks in the form of Dominic Ballard (15), Orient's issues lie mostly in defence, with Saturday afternoon's visitors conceding a league-high 52 goals across 31 League One battles so far.

Team News

Picking up a straight red card during the second half of the loss at Lincoln earlier in the week, Northampton's Jack Vale is suspended for the visit of the O's on Saturday afternoon.

As a result, the confidence-deprived Cobblers will need to find an alternative solution at the centre of attack, with Eaves likely to be introduced into the XI.

After a poor showing from Northampton last time out, a number of players are knocking on the door for starts, including midfielder Tyrese Fornah.

Forced off in the second half against Plymouth, Leyton Orient goalkeeper Toby Oluwayemi is a doubt for this weekend's fixture.

Arriving at the beginning of this month, Bournemouth loanee Will Dennis is the next cab off the shot-stopping rank for the visitors.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Willis, Moore, McCarthy; Burroughs, Taylor, Fornah, Guinness-Walker; Hoskins, Simon-Swyer, Eaves

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Dennis; Clare, Forrester, Happe, Morris; Levitt, Bakinson, Archibald, Fawunmi, O'Neill; Ballard

We say: Northampton Town 1-0 Leyton Orient

Unbeaten across their last four home battles with Saturday's opponents, Northampton are desperate to extend that particular run to five this weekend.

Leyton Orient have the poorest away record in League One to date, and their fortunes are unlikely to change at Sixfields in a relegation six-pointer.

