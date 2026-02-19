Next Liverpool captain? Virgil van Dijk backs Reds teammate to succeed him as club skipper

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Feb 2026 18:38

Virgil van Dijk has suggested that Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has all the qualities to succeed him as the club's next captain.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined the Reds in the summer of 2023, signed by Jurgen Klopp from RB Leipzig, and he quickly established himself as an important player for the side.

The Hungarian played a crucial role under Arne Slot last season, scoring eight goals in all competitions, and helped the Reds win their 20th Premier League title.

This season, Szoboszlai has arguably been Liverpool's best player, and his performances have been widely noted, coming at a time when the Reds have struggled to maintain the high standards they set in previous years.

The dynamic midfielder has maintained a high level of performance throughout and has shown signs that he could be a fantastic leader who loves to set an example for others.

Virgil van Dijk showers praise on Dominik Szoboszlai

© Imago / Every Second Media

The Dutch defender has been a great servant to the club, and he has done a remarkable job in leadership after taking over from Jordan Henderson.

A natural leader, Van Dijk clearly knows what it takes to lead a club like Liverpool, and he has seen plenty of that in Szoboszlai this season.

Szoboszlai has made 24 Premier League starts this season, scoring four goals and registering two assists, and has contributed eight goals (four goals and four assists) in the Champions League.

However, the Hungarian's impact this season goes beyond goals and assists - his ability to take responsibility in crucial moments suggests he is ready to step into the leadership role in the near future.

“Obviously he has been very good. Also a player who I think can still make the next step in terms of being a leader for this team," said Van Dijk, as quoted by Sky Sports, when asked whether Szoboszlai could eventually inherit the armband.

“It starts by leading by example and that’s something he has done so far this season.

“But also everything around it; there is still progress to be made and that’s a good thing in my opinion so hopefully he will be very important for the years to come at Liverpool.”

Real Madrid's threat big worry for Liverpool fans

© Imago / APL

Szoboszlai has played in multiple positions this season, including at right-back, where he has done a remarkable job in the absence of Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

It has been suggested that La Liga giants Real Madrid are keeping tabs on his situation, although Liverpool have reportedly offered him a lucrative contract.

As of now, there has been no progress on Szoboszlai's contract extension, which should worry Reds fans after seeing how Trent Alexander-Arnold left the Reds to join Los Blancos last summer.