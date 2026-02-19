Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'join the race' for eight-goal attacker ahead of summer market

By Matt Law | 19 Feb 2026 18:11 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 18:13

Manchester United are reportedly one of a number of clubs keeping a close eye on Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old made the move to Bournemouth from Lorient last year, and he has been in impressive form for the Cherries during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring eight times in 21 appearances in the Premier League.

It was somewhat of a surprise when Bournemouth acquired the teenager considering the interest in his services last summer, but Andoni Iraola's team managed to sign him to a contract until the end of the 2029-30 season.

Kroupi's future has recently been the subject of speculation, with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea all thought to be keen.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man Utd 'among the clubs' interested in Kroupi

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, Man United are also among the clubs keeping a close eye on his situation.

Jacobs claims that no approach has been made at this stage, but Kroupi has recently changed his agent, suggesting that a summer move is on the cards.

Kroupi is now represented by prominent agent Moussa Sissoko, who acts for the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani.

Bournemouth are believed to be looking to hand the teenager a new contract in a bid to keep hold of him, but it will be tough for the Cherries to retain the attacker this summer considering the interest which his performances have generated.

Kroupi scored 28 goals and registered six assists in 64 matches for Lorient ahead of his move to the Premier League, while he has three goals in five caps for France Under-21s.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Should Man Utd move for Kroupi?

Kroupi has shown huge promise at Bournemouth this season, and he actually scored against Man United at Old Trafford towards the end of last year.

The forward has only started 11 times in the Premier League this term, making his contribution even more impressive, and the Frenchman has all of the qualities required to develop into a leading player in world football in the coming years.

As a result, Man United must not miss out on the chance to move for Kroupi, who could provide competition for the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo at Old Trafford next term.