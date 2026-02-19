Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils transfer boost as rival £100m midfielder 'keen' to join Old Trafford

By Lewis Blain | 19 Feb 2026 16:17 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 16:19

Manchester United are beginning to shape their summer transfer plans as they prepare for another rebuild, which will potentially be under new management.

Regardless of who is in the dugout, it appears that midfield reinforcements are expected to be a priority, with significant changes looming at Old Trafford.

Encouragingly for the Red Devils, mooted target Sandro Tonali is now said to be actively pushing for a move.

Man Utd handed Sandro Tonali transfer boost ahead of summer window

© Imago / Sportimage

The Newcastle United star is believed to be keen on a switch to Old Trafford, according to former Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness.

He claims that the Italy international has his "sights set" on a move to Man Utd this summer, with the Red Devils also very keen to get a deal done.

Tonali's long-term future at St James' Park remains uncertain, especially if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Although the 25-year-old recently described his relationship with Magpies boss Eddie Howe as "perfect" amid recent rumours linking him to Premier League leaders Arsenal, Wyness thinks that won't be enough to keep him around.

Man Utd continue to monitor midfield options for next season

© Imago / Every Second Media

Meanwhile, United are clearly in the market for midfield reinforcements, irrespective of what happens during the remainder of the current campaign.

The long-serving Casemiro has already confirmed that this season will be his last at Old Trafford, and that will leave behind a big void in the Red Devils engine room.

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson has repeatedly been linked with a move to Man Utd in recent months, while a 'shock' move for Liverpool maestro Alexis Mac Allister has also been mooted.

Why Sandro Tonali would be an upgrade to Man Utd's engine room

© Imago

It's hard to argue that Tonali wouldn't be an upgrade to current options in Manchester - not only would he arrive with plenty of experience in the English top-flight, but he would hand the next permanent United boss a physical presence in a key area of the pitch.

The Italian, thought to be worth around £100 million, offers composure in possession, a strong passing range and even the ability to contribute to goals from deep, having registered nine goals and eight assists in 97 appearances.

With Casemiro departing, a move for Tonali makes the world of sense, and if he is indeed keen to join them, then it should make any deal pretty easy to complete ahead of next season.