Manchester United transfer news: Elliot Anderson 'belief' revealed as 'top targets' emerge for summer window

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Jan 2026 00:38 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 09:20

Manchester United fear that Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has his heart set on a move to Manchester City, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils are set to take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, and they will move into fourth place with a win.

Interim boss Michael Carrick will hope that Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro can cope with the physicality of the Gunners' midfield, especially considering the latter is 33.

There are doubts about whether the duo can be relied upon throughout the season, and perhaps the club's failure to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba in the summer of 2025 will prove costly.

The I Paper report that Baleba and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace are both more realistic targets for United in the summer of 2026 than Anderson, who they believe would prefer to join Manchester City.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Carlos Baleba or Adam Wharton: Who should Man United sign?

Baleba and Wharton differ significantly from each other, with the former better out of possession, while the latter is considerably better with the ball.

The Brighton man has endured a difficult season at the Amex following his failed transfer to United, and he has in fact only completed one full 90-minute match this term.

Palace as a team have encountered numerous problems this season, particularly in light of the exits of Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.

United have struggled to cover ground in midfield, and they have also struggled to build out from the back, so bringing either to Old Trafford would be beneficial.

© Imago

How many midfielders do Manchester United need?

Though the addition of Wharton or Baleba would be a boost to the squad, there is an argument that the club need at minimum two midfielders capable of playing a significant role in the first XI.

Casemiro has confirmed he will leave Old Trafford in the summer upon the expiry of his contract, and that would leave the club with just Manuel Ugarte and Mainoo.

Ugarte has failed to settle into English football, with the former Paris Saint-Germain star rarely impressing during his time on the pitch.

The Red Devils would be leaving themselves short if they only brought in one of Wharton or Baleba, and an additional signing looks like it will be a necessity.