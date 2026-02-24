Michael Carrick future: Man Utd legend urges Red Devils to avoid "sentimentality" in next managerial appointment

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Feb 2026 02:09

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United must continue their search for an elite, world-class manager despite Michael Carrick’s impressive results.

Benjamin Sesko scored a second-half strike as the Red Devils defeated Everton 1-0 at the Toffees' Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night to move three points clear of Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League table, with third-placed Aston Villa now only three points above the Manchester giants.

Monday's victory extended United's unbeaten league results to 10, six of which have been under the former midfielder, who has masterminded five wins since taking the reins.

Carrick's future has continued to spark debate, with observers giving their opinion on whether to give the ex-Middlesbrough boss the job permanently or look at other options.

Neville has also weighed in on the club's managerial choice ahead of what ought to be a significant summer at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick: Neville urges United to pursue "best class" of manager

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Neville argued that while the interim head coach has stabilised the dressing room, the club need to hire a proven winner.

"Manchester United have to pursue another manager right now around the fact of you don't know how the results are going to go," said Neville on Sky Sports News via Mirror Football.

"But little things like Thomas Tuchel re-signing with England does start to take away the options for Manchester United and they don't harm Michael's chances of getting the job.

"If he gets United into the Champions League there will be a lot of fever around that he should be appointed.

"I'm not against him being appointed, I love him to bits. But I think Manchester United should go for the best class of manager available."

Neville then pointed to previous appointments of younger or former-player managers — including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — as evidence that sentimentality should not dictate the club's long-term strategy.

"They've had young and inexperienced managers in the last two picks," said the former right-back. "Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come in before as an ex-player and that didn't work in the end. So I feel removing as much risk as possible is the right option."

Michael Carrick: Neville reveals Man Utd stance on managerial vacancy

© Imago / APL

Furthermore, Neville disclosed that he has spoken directly with the club regarding their official stance and was told that a comprehensive data-led process to identify the next manager has already begun.

"I asked the club what is the official position of the football club in terms of what you're saying publicly to everybody else," Neville continued.

"I have to say I thought their answer was pretty good. They said they've actually begun the process now, starting to look for another manager, which I thought right."

The club’s leadership reportedly intend to wait until the end of the season to evaluate all candidates, including Carrick, irrespective of short-term results on the pitch.

United next face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday, aiming to continue their strong form under Carrick, with the Red Devils possibly extending their lead over Chelsea, who travel to title-chasing Arsenal.