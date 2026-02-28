Team News: Man United vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 28 Feb 2026 14:00

Aiming to become the first London club to win three consecutive Premier League games at Old Trafford, Crystal Palace hit the road to face Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League showdown.

The Eagles took down Zrinjski Mostar 2-0 on Thursday to reach the last 16 of the Conference League, three days after the Red Devils' 1-0 success over Everton, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MAN UNITED

Out: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Mason Mount (knock)

Doubtful: Bryan Mbeumo (knock), Lisandro Martinez (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Jefferson Lerma (hamstring), Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen