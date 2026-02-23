Everton 0-1 Manchester United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Benjamin Sesko strikes again

By Ellis Stevens | 23 Feb 2026 22:00 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 22:01

Benjamin Sesko was the hero again for Manchester United, sealing a 1-0 victory against Everton to maintain their momentum under Michael Carrick.

A tense first-half provided little in the way of action as both teams struggled to create chances of any real quality, leaving the game still goalless at the break.

The second half picked up where it left off until substitute Sesko eventually opened the scoring for Manchester United with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Everton staged a siege on Senne Lammens' goal in the final stages of the match as they searched for a late equaliser, but the Red Devils managed to defend their clean sheet and secure the 1-0 victory.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Sesko is steadily becoming a key part of this Manchester United side, arriving from the bench to help secure a result for the Red Devils once again.

The striker, who has scored crucial late goals against both Fulham (3-2) and West Ham United (2-2), was the man for the moment yet again, finding the back of the net to give Man Utd a potentially pivotal three points in the race for Champions League qualification.

Sesko's celebration was a clear message that the striker deserves to be included in Carrick's starting 11 going forward, and it is hard to argue given the impact he has had in recent matches.

The ultimate victory for Man Utd means the Red Devils remain undefeated since Carrick's arrival, with five wins and one draw, while it also lifts them to fourth in the table and three points clear of both Chelsea and Liverpool.

The performance was far from perfect, struggling to break down the Everton defence while also being put under immense pressure at times by the Toffees, but the three points is all that will be remembered.

Meanwhile, David Moyes' side have now lost back-to-back Premier League games, while the Toffees are rather unbelievably without a home win since early December - with four defeats and three draws in the subsequent seven outings.

Consequently, Everton fail to close to within five points of the Champions League places, leaving them ninth in the table with 37 points - albeit one point behind Bournemouth in eighth place, which could still give European qualification come the end of the campaign.

EVERTON VS. MANCHESTER UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Benjamin Sesko goal vs. Everton (72nd min, Everton 0-1 Manchester United)

Benjamin Sesko scores after coming on as a sub once again to give Manchester United the lead ? pic.twitter.com/rXNYX5sZul — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 23, 2026

Sesko slots Manchester United into the lead!

Matheus Cunha fires a stunning long ball into the path of Bryan Mbeumo, who races towards the Everton box.

The winger stalls and lays a pass to Sesko arriving in the area, and the striker shows great composure to find the bottom right corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BENJAMIN SESKO

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Sesko would have been disappointed not to start for Man Utd today given his recent goalscoring form, but the striker made an impact once again from the bench.

The striker found the bottom right corner to make it six goals in his last seven appearances for the Red Devils, including three in his last four.

In a game that lacked much real attacking quality, the substitute striker proved the difference and handed Manchester United all three points, making him fully deserving of this award.

EVERTON VS. MANCHESTER UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Everton 48%-52% Manchester United

Shots: Everton 12-11 Manchester United

Shots on target: Everton 4-3 Manchester United

Corners: Everton 10-1 Manchester United

Fouls: Everton 12-7 Manchester United

BEST STATS

Players with 25+ goals and 10+ assists since the start of last PL season:



Bryan Mbeumo

Mo Salah

Erling Haaland



That's it. pic.twitter.com/GcJiC0dxx2 — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) February 23, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Everton are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will have an extra day rest before welcoming Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Sunday.