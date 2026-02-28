Newcastle vs. Everton confirmed lineups: Ramsey, Woltemade, Beto, Mykolenko, McNeil decisions made for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Feb 2026 13:48 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 14:09

Newcastle United midfielder Jacob Ramsey has been included in Eddie Howe’s starting lineup for this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Everton at St James’ Park.

Ramsey missed the Magpies’ 3-2 Champions League win over Qarabag in midweek due to a minor hamstring injury, but he is fit to start against the Toffees, with Howe making a total of six changes to his first XI.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope is recalled, while Lewis Hall and Malick Thiaw will return in defence to line up alongside Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn in the back four. Aaron Ramsdale, Sven Botman and Alex Murphy all revert to the substitutes’ bench.

In midfield, Ramsey will play alongside Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, while Nick Woltemade could be deployed as an out-and-out centre-forward having previously played in a deeper central role in recent weeks.

Ex-Everton man Anthony Gordon and Anthony Elanga have also returned to the first XI, the former of whom has been leading the line in recent games but could move out to the left side of a three-man attack as Elanga starts on the right flank.

Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Yoane Wissa and Joe Willock are among the Magpies players on the bench.

© Imago / Sportimage

Beto, NcNeil, Mykolenko, O'Brien all recalled to Everton XI

As for Everton, manager David Moyes has made a total of four changes to the side that began the 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Monday.

Jake O'Brien has returned from suspension and will begin at right-back, while Vitaly Mykolenko has been recalled to start at left-back, meaning Jarrad Branthwaite will move over to centre-back alongside James Tarkowski, as Michael Keane drops down to the bench.

While James Garner and Idrissa Gueye will both link arms in centre-midfield, Dwight McNeil has been handed his first start for the Toffees in over a month at the expense of Harrison Armstrong.

McNeil is set to play on the right wing, with Iliman Ndiaye moving over to the left flank, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues in the No.10 role behind striker Beto, who is preferred to Thierno Barry this afternoon.

Newcastle United lineup: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Subs: Pope, Wissa, Barnes, Osula, Elanga, J. Murphy, A. Murphy, Shahar, Neave

Everton starting lineup: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Keane, Barry, George, Dibling, Rohl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong