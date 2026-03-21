How to watch Newcastle vs Sunderland: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 21 Mar 2026 16:14

After being dumped out of the Champions League by Barcelona, Newcastle United will have to quickly pick themselves up for Sunday's Tyne-Wear derby against arch-rivals Sunderland.

The Magpies head into Sunday's fixture in 10th place in the Premier League table, while the visitors are two points further back in 13th position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the derby clash.

What time does Newcastle vs. Sunderland kick off?

The highly anticipated contest will get underway at midday on Sunday.

Where is Newcastle vs. Sunderland being played?

Sunderland will make the short trip to St James' Park, which can hold up to 52, 305 spectators.

This will be the first derby held at St James' Park since Aleksandar Mitrovic netted a 1-1 draw for Newcastle in March 2016.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

Sky customers can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Streaming

The game will also be available to watch on Sky Go and the Sky Sports app. Alternatively, non-Sky customers can purchase a NOW TV pass to watch the derby live.

Highlights

Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:30pm on Sunday night. There should also be highlights available on the BBC website, Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Newcastle and Sunderland?

Newcastle will be reeling from a heavy 7-2 defeat in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Barcelona.

Not only will they be looking to bounce back from the 8-3 aggregate loss, but they will also be seeking revenge for the 1-0 defeat they suffered in December's reverse fixture against Sunderland.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats will be aiming to extend their unbeaten away run against Newcastle, having won three and drawn two of their previous five trips to St James' Park.

A win on Sunday would move them above Newcastle in the Premier League table, which would dent the Magpies' European hopes and reignite their own aspirations of qualifying for UEFA competition.