Man United transfer news: 'Accessible' Bruno Guimaraes asking price revealed as Michael Carrick handed new boost

By Ben Knapton | 24 Mar 2026 07:58

Manchester United have reportedly learned the 'accessible' asking price that they could sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for in the summer transfer window.

Speculation surrounding the Brazil international's future is heating up once again, as Newcastle are at serious risk of missing out on European football entirely for the 2026-27 campaign.

Following Sunday's devastating 2-1 Tyne-Wear derby defeat to Sunderland, the Magpies sit 12th in the Premier League table, four points adrift of seventh-placed Brentford and six below fifth-placed Chelsea.

Newcastle's hopes of entering continental competition via the FA Cup were also dashed in their fifth-round defeat to Manchester City, and failure to even make the Conference League could trigger an exodus of star names.

At the same time, Michael Carrick's Man United are in control of the race for third place and appear to have settled on Guimaraes as their number one midfield target for the summer window.

Man United learn 'accessible' Bruno Guimaraes asking price

© Imago / Focus Images

As the Brazil international is contracted to Newcastle until 2028 with no extension in sight, the Magpies cannot realistically demand an excessive figure for his sale if he does not pen fresh terms.

As a result, UOL claims that Man United could bring Guimaraes to Old Trafford for a relatively modest fee of £60.5m this summer, and his price tag is one of three 'characteristics' that make him an ideal fit for Man Utd.

The Red Devils are also said to have been enchanted by the midfielder's leadership and Premier League experience, and they have earmarked him as their top pick to succeed Casemiro if the ex-Real Madrid man goes this summer.

Man United are already said to be in advanced talks to sign Guimaraes, who recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with mumps and would be in isolation for a few days.

Newcastle boss Howe recently issued a miffed response when asked about Guimaraes's future at Newcastle, who boasts nine goals and seven assists from 35 games in all tournaments this season.

Overall, the 28-year-old has contributed 31 goals and 31 assists from 189 matches in a Newcastle shirt since his £36.4m arrival from Lyon in January 2022.

Could Casemiro still stay at Man United?

© Imago

The red carpet had ostensibly been rolled out for Guimaraes to replace Man Utd's current enforcer Casemiro, who announced in January that he would be leaving the club this summer.

However, the veteran South American has revived his Red Devils career under Carrick, forming a formidable partnership with Kobbie Mainoo and scoring a praiseworthy seven Premier League goals.

Thanks to Casemiro's stellar form this season, Man United are allegedly considering a spectacular U-turn and could offer the 34-year-old the chance to remain at Old Trafford for one more season with a short-term renewal.

The midfielder would need to take a hit on his club-record £350k-a-week wage packet to stay on until 2027, though, and it remains to be seen if he is willing to accept a pay cut.