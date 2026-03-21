Man United considering spectacular Casemiro U-turn as 'internal discussions held' over Brazilian's future

By Matt Law | 21 Mar 2026 16:28 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 16:30

Manchester United have reportedly reopened internal discussions surrounding Casemiro's future, with the Red Devils considering offering the midfielder the chance to remain at Old Trafford on a reduced salary.

The 20-time English champions announced in January that Casemiro would be leaving the club this summer when his £350,000-a-week contract expires.

However, the 34-year-old has been a vital player for Man United of late, proving that he is still more than capable of operating at the highest level.

The midfielder, who is set to represent Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, has scored seven goals and registered two assists in 29 Premier League appearances this season.

Former Man United midfielder Kleberson recently claimed that Casemiro could stay at the club for another campaign due to the level of his performances.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United considering Casemiro 'U-turn'

Those claims were addressed by Man United head coach Michael Carrick following the team's 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend.

"I think, in some ways, it’s difficult to say, I think when something is decided, in some ways, the fact that it’s decided makes things a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation really," Carrick told reporters.

"I think the impact he’s had has been terrific, certainly since I’ve been here and working with him, and his influence in the team and big moments in goals.

"And I think it was a nice moment at the end there with the supporters, and having that connection and the respect. That was a nice moment and I think he’ll enjoy that."

© Imago

Man United have already announced Casemiro will leave Old Trafford this summer

However, according to RTI Esporte, Man United have held internal discussions over the possibility of Casemiro remaining beyond the end of the season.

The report claims that Casemiro would have to be willing to take a significant wage cut in order to stay at Old Trafford, but the Brazilian is believed to be open to discussing the possibility of extending his time in Manchester.

Even if Casemiro stays, Man United will still be in the market for a new midfielder this summer, as Manuel Ugarte is set to move on.

Kobbie Mainoo, though, is allegedly in line for a new long-term contract, with the midfielder's situation at Old Trafford changing since the exit of Ruben Amorim.