Casemiro to leave Man Utd: Who could replace the experienced midfielder at Old Trafford?

By Matt Law | 22 Jan 2026 17:22 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 17:26

Manchester United have announced that Casemiro will be leaving the 20-time English champions when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

The 33-year-old made the move to Old Trafford from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the Red Devils on 146 occasions, scoring 21 goals and registering 13 assists.

Casemiro has been an important player for Man United this season, scoring four goals and registering one assist in 21 appearances, and it was recently claimed that a contract extension would be activated in his deal if he started every game for the Red Devils between now and the end of the campaign, when his deal is due to expire.

However, an announcement from the 20-time English champions has confirmed that the Brazil international will leave this summer.

"Casemiro will leave Manchester United this summer, upon the expiry of his contract. The legendary midfielder has enjoyed four seasons at the club, playing 146 games and scoring 21 goals to date," read a statement from the club.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Casemiro will leave Man United this summer

Meanwhile, Casemiro said: “I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life.

“From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.

“It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months.

“We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”

Knowing when stages come to an end.



Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever.



Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal.



Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans.



Forever Red… pic.twitter.com/sCjgNyrimw — Casemiro (@Casemiro) January 22, 2026

Casemiro: "We still have a lot to fight for together"

Casemiro also posted a message on X: "Knowing when stages come to an end. Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever.

"Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal. Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans. Forever Red Devil."

Man United are preparing a midfield rebuild this summer, with Manuel Ugarte also expected to move on, while Bruno Fernandes will seriously consider his future.

Ruben Amorim's exit has changed Kobbie Mainoo's future, with the England international now set to remain at Man United, with contract talks expected to resume shortly.

Man United view Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson as potential replacements for Casemiro, while Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton is also admired.

The Red Devils could sign a new midfielder on loan before the end of the January transfer window to aid their push for a top-four spot in the Premier League table.