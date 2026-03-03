Liverpool news: "Not a pleasure to watch" - Slot critical of Premier League football

By Axel Clody | 03 Mar 2026 07:24

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has launched a stinging critique of the style of football being played in the Premier League this season, admitting that most matches are not a pleasure to watch.

A run of four consecutive victories has brought greater stability to Liverpool, who have turned one of their weaknesses into a strength: set pieces. Slot has followed a trend that has defined the 2025-26 Premier League season, though not without being critical of the shift.

Speaking after the 5-2 victory over West Ham at Anfield on Saturday in matchweek 28, the Dutch coach was asked about how set-piece routines, including corners, free kicks and long throws into the box, have become the norm in English football's top flight.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Has the quality of football declined in the Premier League?

Slot acknowledged that this is the "new reality" of the Premier League and that it is necessary to "accept" the importance of set pieces. However, the Liverpool boss admitted that English referees have been too lenient with grappling and wrestling in the box during set-piece situations.

"If I watch other leagues, I do not see as much emphasis on set pieces. In the Eredivisie, I see goals being disallowed and fouls on goalkeepers being given and I think: 'Wow, what a big difference,'" the 47-year-old began, before drawing a comparison with England.

"Here, you can almost hit a goalkeeper in the face and the referee still says 'play on'. Do I like that? My heart as a former player does not like it. If you ask me, thinking about football, I think about the Barcelona team from 10, 15 years ago. Every Sunday you looked forward to watching them play," Slot continued.

"Most of the games I watch in the Premier League are not a pleasure for me, but they are interesting because they are very competitive."

The manager pointed out that competitiveness is what makes the English top flight "fantastic", as "anyone can win". However, for those who watch purely for entertainment, Slot suggested there is "a big difference between the Premier League of today and four years ago", partly due to the increasingly physical nature of the game.

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool also riding the set-piece wave

Despite Arsenal having earned a reputation as the kings of set pieces, Liverpool have also been capitalising on this aspect in recent weeks. Early in the season, the Reds struggled with opponents' set-piece routines, which partly explained their inconsistent results.

On December 30, Liverpool's set-piece coach Aaron Briggs was sacked with a record of three goals scored and 12 conceded from set pieces, excluding penalties, in the league. The Reds were the club with the fewest goals from corners, free kicks and long throws.

However, since January, no club have scored more goals from set pieces than Liverpool: nine for and just three against. The Reds also broke the Premier League record of seven consecutive goals from set-piece situations, the last three of which came in the first half against West Ham from three corners.

"Maybe in five or 10 years things will change again, but I would not be surprised if I went to an under-16 match and saw teams completely focused on set-piece routines. I have my opinion on that, but it is not going to change anything," the Liverpool manager concluded.