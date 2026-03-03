Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola now "very interested" in £60m midfielder also wanted by United

By Lewis Blain | 03 Mar 2026 08:31

Manchester City are already mapping out their summer transfer strategy as Pep Guardiola looks to refresh key areas of his squad.

Midfield depth and long-term succession planning are high on the agenda at the Etihad, particularly with increasing competition both domestically and in Europe.

And now, City have reportedly entered the race for a Bundesliga star who is also admired by their rivals across Manchester.

Man City join race to sign Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha

© Imago

According to Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger, Manchester City are “very interested” in Felix Nmecha and are "closely monitoring" his situation at Borussia Dortmund.

Initial talks have already taken place between Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl and the 25-year-old's new representatives regarding a potential contract extension.

However, with interest building from the Premier League, including from Manchester United, the coming months could prove decisive.

Felix Nmecha is keen to move to the Premier League

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

A move to England has been described as a "long-term dream" for Nmecha.

The Germany international is understood to harbour ambitions of playing in the Premier League, though he remains focused on Dortmund for now.

There is also a family link to English football, with his brother currently playing for Leeds United, further strengthening his ties to the country.

Should City formalise their interest, the lure of working under Guardiola could prove compelling.

What would Felix Nmecha bring Man City?

© Imago / Focus Images

Nmecha has earned glowing praise in Germany for his balance, athleticism and tactical intelligence.

Teammate Julian Brandt once described him as “incredibly dynamic” with “excellent physicality,” adding that he brings stability and balance to the side. Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has even labelled him Dortmund’s “outstanding player”, highlighting his ability to give the team security regardless of midfield combinations.

At an estimated £60 million, Nmecha would represent a significant investment, but his blend of defensive awareness, ball progression and shooting ability fits Guardiola’s system.

Powerful and composed, he could provide energy and structural discipline in City’s midfield, and potentially become a long-term option at the Etihad Stadium.