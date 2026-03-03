Brighton vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 03 Mar 2026 09:45

Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will both have a third successive Premier League victory in their sights when they lock horns on the South Coast this week.

The Seagulls are revelling in back-to-back wins over Brentford and Nottingham Forest, while the Gunners have defeated Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in back-to-back London derbies.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the information you need to know about how to tune into the match.

What time does Brighton vs. Arsenal kick off?

Brighton vs. Arsenal will commence at 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 4.

Three other Premier League clashes kick off at the same time; Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, Fulham vs. West Ham United and Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest.

Where is Brighton vs. Arsenal being played?

Brighton are welcoming Arsenal to their AMEX home, where the Seagulls got the better of Forest in their most recent top-flight showdown.

The hosts held the Gunners to a 1-1 draw on their own territory last term, but not since the 2020-21 season have Mikel Arteta's men suffered a league loss on Brighton's turf.

How to watch Brighton vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Brighton vs. Arsenal will be shown on TNT Sports 2 for viewers in the UK.

For paying TNT customers, the channel can be accessed on number 414 on Sky, 522 on Virgin Media and 409 on BT/EE TV.

Online streaming

For those without a TNT Sports TV subscription, the game will also be streamed live on discovery+, which can be accessed on phones, laptops and games consoles.

A discovery+ sports subscription will set you back £30.99 per month.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available to view on the TNT Sports YouTube channel, as well as the official channels of both clubs.

Fans can also catch the best of the action on Match of the Day, which starts at 10.40pm on BBC One on Wednesday evening.

What is at stake for Brighton and Arsenal?

The same that is currently at stake every week for Arsenal - control of the Premier League title race.

It has been as you were at the top of the table for the past couple of weeks; Arteta's men opening up a five-point lead over Manchester City, who still have a game in hand and welcome the Gunners to the Etihad in April's Easter extravaganza.

Following Sunday's sensational set-piece display against Chelsea, the Gunners will also break the record for the most goals from corners in a single Premier League season should they score another on Wednesday.

On Brighton's end, the Seagulls are bidding to win three straight Premier League games for the first time this season, as Fabian Hurzeler's crop aim to keep their fleeting European dreams alive.

Danny Welbeck needs no added incentive to score against his former club, as the 35-year-old needs just one more strike to set a new personal best for a Premier League season, having notched his 10th of the campaign at the weekend.