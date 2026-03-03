Arsenal transfer news: Ben White exit verdict delivered as defender's injury problems mount

By Brendan McGilligan | 03 Mar 2026 10:05

Arsenal are entering the final stretch of the season with the club still fighting on four fronts, but Ben White has a major decision to make surrounding his future, according to Bacary Sagna.

Mikel Arteta knows in order to compete on all fronts he will need his squad fit with the ability to rotate players in and out of the team when he deems it correct.

One injury-riddled player who could prove to be an important option would be the defender White.

The 28-year-old could prove to be an important piece of this Arsenal side for the run-in as they look to lift their first Premier League title since 2004 and their maiden Champions League trophy.

Bacary Sagna: 'Ben White is at a turning point in Arsenal career'

However, this could prove to be the last season for White in a Gunners shirt; at least that is the view of Sagna, exclusively to Sports Mole through BetVictor Online Casino.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City star said: “Ben White is a top, top player now, with the World Cup coming. From a personal point of view, of course, I believe Arsenal is a club he likes, a club he wants to play for; he wants to compete for his position.

“But maybe he’s thinking about being competitive and eventually being eligible to play the World Cup. And to be able to have the call-up, he needs to play. So, I think he’s at the turning point where he has to make the right decision to be able to think about what’s also best for him, or the club, but also good for him.

“And I’m sure if that had to happen, in a way, the club would kind of understand. They cannot guarantee him to play because now he has [Jurrien] Timber, who is doing really well. He needs to consider getting some time to play because it’s not going to be easy for him to go ahead of him.”

Ben White’s England future assessed amid Arsenal struggles

While White is unlikely to be part of the England squad for the upcoming World Cup in America, he may still have dreams to represent his nation at the competition in four years, as he is only 28 years old.

The Arsenal full-back is not playing enough and has been injured for a period this season, meaning he should miss out due to the fact Thomas Tuchel has several impressive options to choose from at right-back.

White may be looking to the European Championships in 2028 as the next chance he has to represent his country in an international competition.

The full-back has several options in the Premier League, with Everton the most likely destination for him; however, there have been links for White to be part of a swap deal for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, according to Fichajes.

Ultimately the decision around White’s future is with the 28-year-old, who may be happy just being part of the Arsenal squad; however, if he has ambitions of playing international football again, he will surely have to leave this summer.