Manchester City news: Three transfer battles set to ignite City vs Real Madrid Champions League clash

By Axel Clody | 03 Mar 2026 09:31

They cannot seem to avoid each other. As has become almost an annual tradition, Real Madrid and Manchester City will once again cross paths in the Champions League, this time in the last 16.

On March 11, Los Blancos will host the Citizens before the return leg at the Etihad Stadium a week later. But before the two European heavyweights meet on the pitch, several transfer sagas are already linking them ahead of the summer window.

The first involves Rodri. Under contract until June 2027, the Spanish midfielder has still not signed an extension. While Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his desire to keep the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, Real Madrid remain alert should the former Atletico Madrid man decide to leave.

The question of his sale had already been raised following his serious and lengthy knee injury. Manchester City are reportedly seeking around £43m (€50m) should he depart in the summer of 2026.

Could Manchester City sign Vinicius?

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

The second case involves movement in the opposite direction: Vinicius. The Brazilian forward is locked in a standoff with Real Madrid over a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in June 2027. Manchester City are closely monitoring the situation.

As reported by Catalan daily Sport, City's hierarchy are advising the Brazilian star not to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu and are dreaming of luring him away, either in the summer of 2026 or on a free transfer 12 months later.

Adding further intrigue, the uncertainty surrounding Guardiola's future and the prospect of his departure could actually facilitate Vinicius' arrival, given that the 25-year-old's style of play is not considered an ideal fit for the Spaniard's system.

Elliot Anderson: the shared target

© Imago / Every Second Media

Finally, the summer transfer window is likely to see Real Madrid and Manchester City competing for the same players. Among the names that keep surfacing is Elliot Anderson.

The Spanish club are currently believed to be trailing behind both Manchester sides in the race for the Nottingham Forest prodigy, who is under contract until 2029 and valued at around £51m (€60m).

Anderson is one of the profiles being explored by the Citizens as a potential successor to Rodri.