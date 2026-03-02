Man City vs. Nottingham Forest: Erling Haaland's record vs. Tricky Trees amid injury concern

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Mar 2026 11:54 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 11:54

Manchester City are aiming to make it five straight Premier League wins and seven consecutive victories in all competitions in Wednesday's clash with Nottingham Forest, but they may have to embark on their mission without a certain Erling Haaland.

The Norway international missed Saturday's 1-0 success over Leeds United as a result of a new injury, which was rumoured to have been a knee issue before Pep Guardiola confirmed otherwise.

The exact nature of Haaland's concern is still not clear, and fans are eagerly awaiting updates from Guardiola's pre-match press conference, but the 25-year-old has not been ruled out of the visit of Forest just yet.

While City still have plenty of alternatives to the Scandinavian sensation, his presence would no doubt make life easier for the Premier League title-chasers, especially as he has made a habit of haunting Forest in previous campaigns.

Ahead of Wednesday's battle between the Sky Blues and the Tricky Trees, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Haaland's personal record against Nottingham Forest.

Erling Haaland's record vs. Nottingham Forest

Played: 7

Won: 5

Drawn: 1

Lost: 1

Goals: 5

Assists: 1

Since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2022, Erling Haaland has faced Nottingham Forest competitively a total of seven times across all competitions, all in the Premier League, and has helped the Citizens come out on top on four occasions as well as draw once.

The Norwegian has scored five goals during that time, including a magnificent first-half hat-trick in his first-ever appearance against the Tricky Trees in a thumping 6-0 home victory for the Citizens in August 2022.

Haaland was unable to get his name on the scoresheet when Man City were held to a 1-1 draw by Forest in the reverse fixture at the City Ground six months later.

In the 2023-24 campaign, Man City beat Nottingham Forest both home and away by a 2-0 scoreline and Haaland found the net in both matches, heading home the second goal in their first victory at the Etihad before scoring the second again, this time less than 10 minutes after coming off the substitutes' bench, in the away win.

Since then, Haaland has failed to score in his last three meetings with Nottingham Forest, two during the 2024-25 campaign and one in 2025-26. He provided an assist for Jeremy Doku in a 3-0 home victory in December 2024, before drawing a blank in front of goal and suffering his first defeat against the Tricky Trees in March 2025 when City lost 1-0 at the City Ground.