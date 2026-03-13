Real Madrid injury news: Major Kylian Mbappe update issued as Real Madrid confirm fresh problem for defender

By Matt Law | 13 Mar 2026 20:55 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 20:58

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has said that Kylian Mbappe is "getting better every day", with the Frenchman potentially making his return in next week's Champions League last-16 second leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Mbappe has missed Real Madrid's last four matches with a knee injury, and the 27-year-old will also be absent for Saturday's La Liga contest with Elche.

However, Mbappe has recently returned to first-team training, and Arbeloa has now given an update on the fitness of the France international.

"He’s getting better every day, his recovery is progressing as it should. We made a plan, it depends on his progress, but I see him doing very well. He won’t be available tomorrow, but I’m confident he’ll travel to Manchester,” Arbeloa told reporters.

“I want him to be able to go to Manchester, we’ll see how he is. We’ll decide on Sunday. Hopefully he can be there, then we’ll discuss it with France.”

© Imago

Mbappe on course to return for Real Madrid against Man City

Mbappe has been in glorious form for Real Madrid this season, finding the back of the net on 38 occasions in 33 appearances in all competitions, in addition to contributing six assists.

Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Rodrygo (knee) and Franco Mastantuono (suspended) will all definitely be missing on Saturday, in addition to Alvaro Carreras (calf) and David Alaba (calf).

Real Madrid have also confirmed a fresh injury for Ferland Mendy, with the Frenchman forced off at the interval of the 3-0 win over Man City in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Real Madrid confirm Mendy injury ahead of Elche clash

“Following tests carried out on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his right leg. His recovery will be monitored," read a statement from Real Madrid.

Mendy's injury is not thought to be serious, but he is set to miss Saturday's game with Elche, in addition to the Champions League last-16 second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Fran Garcia is in line to play at left-back against Elche, with Carreras potentially returning to that position for the European fixture next week.

Real Madrid are currently four points behind Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table and are therefore under pressure to secure all three points on Saturday night.