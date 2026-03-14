Saturday's Serie A predictions and previews including Inter Milan vs. Atalanta BC, Udinese vs. Juventus

By Seye Omidiora | 14 Mar 2026 00:20

Today's Serie A predictions feature league-leading Inter Milan at home against Atalanta BC and Juventus travelling to the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region to face Udinese.

© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Both suffered significant defeats in their most recent outing, but Inter Milan and local rivals Atalanta BC must start a fresh page when they meet in Serie A on Saturday.

While Inter's stroll towards the Scudetto was disrupted by losing the Milan derby, La Dea lost heavily in the Champions League.

We say: Inter Milan 2-0 Atalanta BC

Recent history suggests Inter should cruise to victory against their fellow Nerazzurri from nearby Bergamo.

Following seven straight wins in the Serie A head-to-head, the hosts will inflict more damage on an ailing Atalanta side this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Inter Milan vs. Atalanta BC, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Insidefoto

Far from certain of a vital top-four finish, Serie A champions Napoli will welcome lowly Lecce to Stadio Maradona on Saturday evening.

With their Scudetto defence effectively over, the Partenopei must stay ahead of several Champions League chasers; meanwhile, the visitors have inched away from the drop zone by producing their best spell of the season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Napoli vs. Lecce, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Continuing their fight for a top-four finish, Serie A giants Juventus will visit Udinese on Saturday evening.

Another battle of the Bianconeri will kick off with Juve just outside the Champions League places, while their hosts are sitting safely in mid-table.

We say: Udinese 1-2 Juventus

Already safe, Udinese have relatively little left to play for, while Juventus are hungry for points to help their top-four quest.

That extra motivation should see Juve prevail between the two Bianconeri, continuing a long tradition of Serie A success in Udine.

> Click here to read our full preview for Udinese vs. Juventus, including team news and predicted lineups