England vs. Uruguay: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of international friendly

By Matt Law | 25 Mar 2026 11:07 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 11:08

England will continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup with a friendly against Uruguay at Wembley on Friday night.

Both national teams are working their way towards this summer's World Cup, with England opening their tournament against Croatia on June 17, while Uruguay's first match of the competition comes against Saudi Arabia on June 15.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their clash in London.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 11

England wins: 3

Draws: 3

Uruguay wins: 5

These two sides have locked horns on 11 previous occasions, and it is Uruguay that lead the overall head-to-head record five victories to England's three.

Eight of their previous games have been friendlies, including a 2-1 win for England in their last non-competitive fixture in March 2006.

However, the last match between the two sides came at the 2014 World Cup, with Uruguay recording a 2-1 victory over the Three Lions courtesy of a double from Luis Suarez.

The pair also met in the 1954 and 1966 World Cups, and England have never actually won a competitive match against Uruguay, with their three wins coming in friendlies.

Friday's clash at Wembley will represent their first meeting in 12 years, and it will be a valuable game for both sides as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Previous meetings

Jun 19, 2014: Uruguay 2-1 England (World Cup)

Mar 01, 2006: England 2-1 Uruguay (Friendly)

Mar 29, 1995: England 0-0 Uruguay (Friendly)

May 22, 1990: England 1-2 Uruguay (Friendly)

Jun 13, 1984: Uruguay 2-0 England (Friendly)

Jun 15, 1977: Uruguay 0-0 England (Friendly)

Jun 08, 1969: Uruguay 1-2 England (Friendly)

Jul 11, 1966: England 0-0 Uruguay (World Cup)

May 06, 1964: England 2-1 Uruguay (Friendly)

Jun 26, 1954: Uruguay 4-2 England (World Cup)

May 31, 1953: Uruguay 2-1 England (Friendly)