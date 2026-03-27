World Cup 2026: From England's No. 10 debate to Brazil's defensive crisis, the big issues facing the favourites

By Axel Clody | 27 Mar 2026 15:52

With less than two months to go before squads are finalised, several of the main World Cup favourites have significant uncertainties in crucial positions. England are a case in point, with Thomas Tuchel still yet to decide who will wear the No. 10 shirt

England's No. 10 question

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Thomas Tuchel must make a key decision ahead of the World Cup: who wears the No. 10 shirt for England in Canada, the United States and Mexico?

Beyond the tactical role, the manager has several candidates competing for the number itself. Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers are among the names in contention.

Bellingham has not been operating as a No. 10 at Real Madrid, but Tuchel sees him as the most suitable candidate to shoulder that responsibility for the national team.

Brazil's defensive headache

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Carlo Ancelotti started Wesley and Douglas Santos against France. Beyond those two, Brazil also have Kaiki Bruno and Danilo, the latter having been playing as a centre-back at Flamengo but originally developed as a full-back, a role he could fill if required.

Brazil's situation is one of the most concerning among the frontrunners as the tournament approaches, not least because of the limited time Ancelotti has had since taking over in May 2025 following Dorival Junior's exit after the heavy defeat to Argentina in qualifying.

At centre-back, Ancelotti has two certainties in Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos, but neither featured against France. The Arsenal defender was withdrawn after reporting knee discomfort, while the PSG captain began treatment for a hip problem ahead of the Croatia fixture. In their absence, Ancelotti turned to Leo Pereira and Bremer.

France's goalkeeping dilemma

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If Brazil's issues are at the back, France face an uncertainty of their own in goal. Lucas Chevalier, who was expected to succeed Gianluigi Donnarumma as PSG's starting goalkeeper, has not impressed Luis Enrique this season and has been reduced to a bench role at the French club. Despite that, he started in France's final World Cup qualifying match.

Deschamps, however, opted for Mike Maignan in the game against Ukraine that sealed France's place at the tournament. Chevalier was then used in the following match against Azerbaijan, when Deschamps rotated his squad and gave opportunities to new faces. Brice Samba of Rennes is Deschamps's third choice for the two upcoming friendlies.

Argentina mirror Brazil's defensive doubts

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While Ancelotti continues to search for the final pieces of Brazil's defensive puzzle, reigning world champions Argentina face a similar challenge. Lionel Scaloni does not have certainties at full-back or in central defence, even as his midfield and attack look settled.

Emi Martinez is assured of the goalkeeper spot, while Nicolas Tagliafico has won Scaloni over at left-back and Cristian Romero looks set to retain his starting place in central defence. The two remaining positions in Argentina's starting XI, however, remain open questions with two months to go before the final squad announcement.

To partner Romero at centre-back, Lisandro Martinez and Otamendi — both of whom featured at the 2022 World Cup — are the frontrunners. At right-back, with Juan Foyth having suffered an Achilles tendon injury that had ruled him out of contention, Scaloni faces a selection headache that will need to be resolved in the coming weeks.