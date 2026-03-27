Championship transfer news: Former England international Nathan Redmond signs for second-tier strugglers

By Darren Plant | 27 Mar 2026 16:35

Blackburn Rovers have announced that they have signed former England international Nathan Redmond.

Head coach Michael O'Neill has just suffered the disappointment of missing out on a place at the 2026 World Cup, with Northern Ireland losing 2-0 to Italy in their playoff semi-final on Thursday night.

He now returns to life at Ewood Park with Blackburn sitting in 20th position in the Championship table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Their chances of survival have been boosted by four points being accumulated from games against Millwall and Middlesbrough before the March international break.

Nevertheless, Blackburn will return to action next week with a fresh face in their squad in the form of an ex-England international.

? Nathan Redmond's ready for the run-in!



? Watch his first interview as a Rover on our YouTube channel - link in the replies ?#Rovers ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ClWfN0dQMb — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 27, 2026

Blackburn get Redmond deal over the line

Redmond is no stranger to Championship football in 2025-26 having made six substitute outings during a short stint with Sheffield Wednesday.

However, he now looks to kick-start his career at Ewood Park having played 45 minutes for the Under-21s earlier this week.

As well as being a one-cap England international, the 32-year-old has contributed 39 goals and 46 assists across his 389 appearances in the Premier League and Championship during his career.

He also spent a productive stint at Besiktas during 2022-23, but Redmond has only made 26 appearances since the start of 2023-24.

His first game in Blackburn colours will be against one of his former clubs Birmingham City on April 3.