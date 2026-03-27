Real Madrid's 'transfer stance' on 20-year-old opens door for Man United to make summer move

By Matt Law | 27 Mar 2026 14:45 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 14:47

Real Madrid are reportedly admirers of AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit but are not currently planning to make a move for the midfielder during this summer's transfer window.

Los Blancos could allow both Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga to leave at the end of the season, and signing a new central midfielder is viewed as a priority for the capital giants.

Manchester City's Rodri is said to be firmly on Real Madrid's radar, and the Spain international has opened the door on a potential return to the Spanish capital.

Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi is also thought to be a target for Los Blancos, with the 18-year-old regarded as one of the best young talents in world football.

There has also been a host of speculation surrounding the future of Smit.

© Imago / Box to Box Pictures

Real Madrid 'not planning' summer move for Smit

Manchester United and Liverpool are both said to be keen on the 20-year-old, in addition to Barcelona, while Real Madrid have been credited with an interest.

Of the clubs linked, Man United are believed to be the frontrunners.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, speaking to Marca, Real Madrid are not currently planning to make a move for the Dutchman.

"Real Madrid likes him a lot, but he's not a priority," said Moretto.

Smit has scored four goals and registered eight assists in 40 appearances for AZ this season, and he is viewed as one of the best young midfielders in the game.

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Transfer expert Romano is expecting summer battle for Smit

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently said on his YouTube channel: “Jorge Mendes is in control of the situation. There is Real Madrid interested and several Premier League top clubs so there is going to be a big battle in the Premier League and Spanish clubs.

“Let’s see what happens because Kes Smit and AZ Alkmaar, it is going to be a huge summer, a huge battle.

"It’s not going to be easy to sign him because €40m (£35m)-€45m (£39m) is not going to be enough, it’s going to be big money. For sure, it’s going to be a big battle, so get for Kees Smit because he’s going to be a big part of conversations.”

Smit has scored six goals and registered 10 assists in 71 appearances for AZ in all competitions, including one goal and two assists in seven Europa League matches, but the Dutchman has never played in the Champions League.