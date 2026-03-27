Real Madrid would break football if they signed Barcelona superstar in stunning summer transfer, as Luis Figo-type deal is 'considered'

By Matt Law | 27 Mar 2026 13:58 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 14:01

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would reportedly like to sign Barcelona midfielder Pedri in what would be one of the most stunning transfers of all time.

Luis Figo's switch from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000 is the most high-profile example of what is incredibly rare business between the two bitter rivals.

Figo represented Barcelona between 1995 and 2000, scoring 45 times in 249 appearances, before an incredible arrival at Real Madrid, and he went on to register 58 goals in 245 appearances for the capital giants before leaving for Inter Milan.

According to journalist Roberto Gomez, Real Madrid's president Perez is now exploring the idea of signing Barcelona's midfield star Pedri.

© Iconsport / Orange Creek / Icon Sport

Figo controversially made the move from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000

“The player Florentino Perez and Real Madrid would like is Pedri," Gomez told Marca before adding: "What you like is one thing, what you can do is another."

Pedri is regarded as 'untouchable' by Barcelona, with the 23-year-old starring for the club since his arrival from Las Palmas in the summer of 2020.

The Spain international has scored 28 goals and registered 31 assists in 235 appearances for Barcelona, including two goals and 10 assists in 33 outings this term.

Pedri is on a contract until June 2030, meanwhile, with his release clause set at €1bn (£870m).

Barcelona's financial problems mean that very few players are completely off the table when it comes to exits, but Pedri is one of them, alongside Lamine Yamal.

© Imago / nogueirafoto

Barcelona view Pedri to be 'untouchable' alongside Yamal

It is difficult to imagine any scenario which leads to Pedri leaving Barcelona at this stage of his career, especially to make the move to Real Madrid.

It is true that Los Blancos want to improve their midfield this summer, with Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga potentially moving on, and any team in world football would want Pedri, but the capital giants will be forced to look elsewhere despite Perez's dream.