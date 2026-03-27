Liverpool transfer news: Reds suffer blow over £160m Mo Salah replacement as fourth bid now rejected

By Lewis Blain | 27 Mar 2026 13:26

Liverpool are already facing a major rebuild this summer, with the Merseyside outfit preparing for life after one of the most iconic players in their modern history.

Replacing Mohamed Salah was always going to be a huge task, but early signs suggest it may prove even more difficult than anticipated.

That reality has now been underlined by a fresh setback in the transfer market, with the Reds seeing yet another ambitious move fail to materialise.

Liverpool suffer fourth Khvicha Kvaratskhelia transfer setback

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Liverpool have been dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, after being informed that the Paris Saint-Germain star is not interested in a summer move, per TEAMtalk.

The Georgia international has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting attackers, but despite contact from Liverpool and other Premier League clubs like Arsenal, PSG have made it clear he is not for sale.

Under contract until 2029 and valued at around £160 million, Kvaratskhelia is viewed as a cornerstone of their project, meaning any deal would require a record-breaking offer, and even then, it may not be enough.

According to the report, this marks the fourth such rejection that the Reds have now encountered.

Mo Salah has already confirmed he will leave Liverpool

© Iconsport / SPI

The urgency behind Liverpool’s search stems from the confirmed departure of Salah at the end of the season.

After nine trophy-laden years at Liverpool, Salah will leave behind an extraordinary legacy, having racked up 377 goal contributions in 435 appearances.

His consistent output has been the foundation of Liverpool’s success in recent years, and replacing that level of production will require not just one signing, but potentially multiple additions.

With the clock ticking and options already narrowing, the pressure is now firmly on the recruitment team to find viable alternatives.

Who should Liverpool target now?

© Imago / motivio

Given the repeated setbacks at the very top end of the market, Liverpool may need to pivot towards more attainable, yet still high-upside targets.

Players like Michael Olise would still be ideal stylistically, but with Bayern Munich unwilling to sell, attention could turn to emerging talents such as Yan Diomande or other dynamic wide forwards capable of developing into elite-level performers.

The reality is that no single player can replicate Salah’s impact overnight.

Instead, Liverpool may be best served spreading that responsibility across multiple signings, by blending youth, creativity and goal threat.

What is clear, though, is that the next few weeks will be crucial in shaping the club’s post-Salah era, and early setbacks have only made that challenge even greater.