Preview: Antalyaspor vs Eyupspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 04 Apr 2026 10:44 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 17:29

Two sides who could do well with a win go head-to-head in round 28 of the Turkish Super Lig as Antalyaspor play host to Eyupspor at the New Antalya Stadium on Sunday.

Currently separated by just three points at the wrong end of the standings, both sides will be looking to kickstart a strong late-season form this weekend as they push to beat the drop.

Match preview

In what has been a challenging campaign, Antalyaspor continue to flirt with the prospect of relegation, as they played out a goalless draw with Istanbul Basaksehir when the two sides squared off just before the international break.

Both sides were guilty of a lack of sting in attack, where a total of 24 shots were fired between the two teams, but neither goalkeeper would end up picking the ball out of the back of the net, with a draw being a fair result upon reflection.

With that result, Antalyaspor have now gone six consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing four and picking up two draws since a 3-1 victory over Samsunspor on February 13, a run which has seen their 10-year stint in the top flight come under threat.

Sami Ugurlu’s men have lost 14 of their 27 Super Lig matches this season, while picking up six wins and seven draws to collect 25 points and sit 15th in the league standings, level on points with 14th-placed Genclerbirligi and two points above the relegation zone.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Barely one year since their stellar debut season in the Turkish top flight, Eyupspor find themselves scrambling to stay afloat at the wrong end of the table in what has been a turbulent 2025-26 campaign.

Making their first-ever Super Lig appearance last season, the Istanbul outfit picked up 15 wins and eight draws from their 36 games to collect 53 points and finish sixth in the table, missing out on European football by just one point.

Things have since unravelled for Eyupspor, who suffered their 15th defeat of the season just before the international break when they were beaten 1-0 by Trabzonspor at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on March 18.

Atila Gerin’s men now have lost four consecutive matches across all competitions and have failed to win eight of their last nine outings since the start of February, having kicked off the year with two wins and two draws from their first four games.

Eyupspor have picked up five wins and seven draws from their 27 Super Lig games to collect 22 points and sit 17th in the table, two points behind 15th-placed Antalyaspor outside the relegation zone heading into the final seven games.

Antalyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

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Antalyaspor form (all competitions):

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Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

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Eyupspor form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Antalyaspor will have to cope without the duo of Jesper Ceesay and Spanish goalkeeper Julian Cuesta, who are currently suspended after crossing the yellow-card threshold with their bookings against Basaksehir last time out.

In their absence, Abdullah Yigiter should be given the nod between the sticks, while Belgian striker Nikola Storm should be trusted with a starting role at the attacking end of the pitch.

On the injury front, Sander van de Streek was forced off injured shortly before half time against Basaksehir last time out and is out of contention for this weekend’s matchup.

Eyupspor will also be without several players down the spine of the team, as the likes of Dorin Rotariu, Samu Saiz and Emre Akbaba continue their spells on the sidelines.

The trio of Taskin Ilter, Metehan Altunbas and Polish midfielder Mateusz Legowski are currently suspended due to accumulated yellow cards, giving head coach Gerin a selection heading to the New Antalya Stadium.

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Yigiter; Yesilyurt, Sari, Ozturk, Dzhikiya, Paal; Dikmen, Safuri, Sinik; Storm, Ballet

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Felipe; Calegari, Yasar, Ozyurt, Meras; Raux-Yao, Gezek; Radu, Torres, Pintor; Bozok

We say: Antalyaspor 2-1 Eyupspor

Antalyaspor and Eyupspor know this weekend’s matchup could prove pivotal in their quest for survival and we expect both sides to leave everything on the line this weekend.

Gerin’s men have picked up the third-fewest number of points on the road this season, and we see them struggling at the New Antalya Stadium, with the home side coming out on top, albeit by the odd goal.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.