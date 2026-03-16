Preview: Eyupspor vs Trabzonspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 16 Mar 2026 23:35

Trabzonspor's faint hopes of winning the Turkish Super Lig title would be significantly damaged if they fail to beat hosts Eyupspor on Wednesday at Kasimpasa Stadium.

The third-placed visitors have 57 points, but they trail first-placed Galatasaray by seven points, though they should be confident of getting the better of their opponents given the hosts are third last in 16th place with just 22 points.

Match preview

Eyupspor are in the third of three relegation spots following their 1-0 defeat against Kasimpasa on Sunday, with the winners climbing to 15th, two points ahead of Wednesday's home side.

That was the club's third consecutive defeat, with all three results 1-0 losses, and Sunday's match was also the fourth match in a row that the team failed to win.

No team has scored fewer goals in the top flight (19), while no other side has scored fewer goals in their last five games (two) than Eyupspor.

At the other end of the pitch, boss Atila Gerin will have some hope that his players can keep the visitors at bay considering they have only conceded two goals in their past four top-flight fixtures.

Eyupspor rank 14th in terms of points collected at home this season - 14 from 13 matches - but they have been beaten in three of their four most recent clashes at the ground.

© Iconsport / Seskim / Icon Sport

Trabzonspor overcame Rizespor 1-0 on Saturday, keeping their first clean sheet in six games, a period in which they conceded eight goals.

Bordo-Mavililer's campaign has been one of progression irrespective of whether they win the title given they finished seventh in 2024-25 with 51 points, and they are on track to total their best haul in four seasons (75).

The visitors' triumph on the weekend was their fifth consecutive win, with the club finding the back of the net on 13 occasions.

Head coach Fatih Tekke's side emerged as 2-0 victors against Eyupspor in the reverse fixture in October 2025, their second success in a row against their hosts.

Trabzonspor are undefeated in their last seven outings on the road, winning six times in that spell, and they have also claimed the joint most points in away league matches this term (29).

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

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D

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Eyupspor form (all competitions):

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W

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Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

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Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

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W

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Eyupspor attacker Emre Akbaba has unfortunately been ruled out for the remainder of the season, and his injury means fans are likely to see Metehan Altunbas, Lenny Pintor and Umut Bozok start as a trio in the forward line.

Taskin Ilter has started the last four games for the hosts, and the midfield anchor could feature next to Baran Gezek and Mateusz Legowski.

Trabzonspor will look to hand former Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana his 23rd start in the league, though he will need protection from centre-backs Chibuike Nwaiwu and Stefan Savic if he is to keep a clean sheet.

Should Ernest Muci be stationed in an advanced midfield role, he may be positioned in front of Christ Inao Oulai and Tim Jabol-Folcarelli.

With attacker Edin Visca ruled out because of a broken leg, perhaps striker Paul Onuachu will play ahead of a supportive cast consisting of Oleksandr Zubkov and Felipe Augusto.

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Yilmaz; Ulvan, Ozyurt, Onguene, Meras; Gezek, Ilter, Legowski; Altunbas, Bozok, Pintor

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Savic, Eskihellac; Oulai, Jabol-Folcarelli; Zubkov, Muci, Augusto; Onuachu

We say: Eyupspor 0-2 Trabzonspor

There is little to suggest that Eyupspor can get back on track given they have consistently failed to create chances.

Trabzonspor have been excellent in the final third, and while they have struggled defensively, their backline will likely face little threat on Wednesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.