Trabzonspor will be looking to record a fourth successive Super Lig victory when they welcome struggling Eyupspor to Papara Park on Saturday.

The Black Sea Storm are unbeaten in their last four league outings (3W, 1D) and will aim to ensure the five-point gap to leaders Galatasaray does not widen any further.

Match preview

Paul Onuachu remains the Super Lig’s leading scorer with seven goals, and has now found the net in each of his last four league appearances, scoring the decisive goal in Trabzonspor’s 2-1 victory over Caykur Rizespor in the Black Sea derby last time out.

Fatih Tekke’s men have struck 10 goals across their last three league fixtures – double the tally from their opening six – and now boast the joint-second-best attacking record in the division with 15 goals scored.

The Black Sea Storm can take pride in their strong start to the campaign, sitting second with 20 points from nine matches – their best opening since the title-winning 2021-22 season, when they led the table with 21 points at this stage.

However, Tekke insists there is still room for improvement, admitting the win over Rizespor fell below his expectations despite the result, and stressing the importance of controlling matches for longer periods.

A meeting with struggling Eyupspor should give his side more opportunity to dominate, and Tekke will hope for a more convincing display than the narrow 1-0 victory in this fixture last season.

Trabzonspor remain unbeaten at home in the league, with three wins and two draws, and the coach will be looking for a repeat of their last Papara Park performance – a commanding 4-0 triumph over Kayserispor.

Eyupspor, meanwhile, face an uphill battle against a side in such strong form, though head coach Orhan Ak will be encouraged by his team’s recent improvement after ending a five-match winless run (2D, 3L).

The visitors claimed a morale-boosting 2–0 win over Kasimpasa on Monday, with goals from Mame Thiam and Umut Bozok, ending both their poor run and a five-game goal drought.

Ak has vowed that his side will continue to improve with each passing week, urging focus and discipline as they face one of the toughest challenges of their season.

Defensive organisation will be key for Eyupspor, having already conceded 11 goals and given away a league-high four penalties so far this campaign.

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

Anthony Nwakaeme remains sidelined for Trabzonspor as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury that has ruled him out for eight league games.

Youngster Taha Emre Ince recently underwent surgery to address a cartilage issue in his right knee and faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

Midfielder Salih Malkocoglu is also unavailable, having missed the victory over Rizespor due to injury.

Moroccan midfielder Benjamin Bouchouari made his debut off the bench in the Black Sea derby and will be hoping for increased minutes in this fixture.

Eyupspor may again be without striker Denis Dragus, who has missed the last two weeks through injury.

Samuel Saiz has recovered from his knock and could feature, while playmaker Yalcin Kayan – who has created a team-high four big chances this season – remains a certain starter.

Thiam, who netted his second goal of the campaign against Kasimpasa, will once again lead the line as Eyupspor seek another positive result.

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Batagov, Savic, Eskihellac; Yokusulu, Jabol-Folcarelli; Olaigbe, Oulai, Augusto,; Onuachu

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Marcos; Muljakic, Claro, R Yalcin; Gurler, Legowski, Dermibay, Calegari; Akbunar, Kayan; Thiam

We say: Trabzonspor 3-0 Eyupspor

Trabzonspor’s fine form and home advantage make them firm favourites to claim another victory – with Onuachu in prolific scoring touch and Tekke’s men brimming with confidence, the hosts should have too much quality for an inconsistent Eyupspor side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



