Andre Onana has reportedly not given up on his ambitions to reclaim the number one spot at Manchester United despite being sent on loan to Trabzonspor.

Onana made 102 competitive appearances across his first two seasons with Man United after arriving from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023.

However, a number of high-profile errors forced Man United to delve into the summer transfer market to recruit Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

After being knocked down the pecking order, Onana was allowed to join Trabzonspor in September on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Onana refuses to give up on Man Utd career

Onana has gone on to record three clean sheets in Turkish Super Lig appearances, helping the club move up to third spot and four points adrift of leaders Galatasaray.

According to The i Paper, Trabzonspor are keen to extend Onana's stay beyond the end of the season after being impressed with his performances.

However, the report claims that the Manchester United loanee has not given up hope of rekindling his Old Trafford career when he returns from his loan stint.

Onana still has 'aspirations' of reclaiming the number one spot in Ruben Amorim's side, while there is also a possibility he could explore a move to another Premier League club if he fails to revive his Man United career.

Is there a way back for Onana at Old Trafford?

In truth, it is difficult to see a scenario where Amorim brings Onana back into the first-team setup ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Lammens has established himself as Amorim's first-choice goalkeeper, having started each of the club's five Premier League matches.

The shot-stopper has largely impressed for the Red Devils, helping his new team collect 11 points from a possible 15.

At the age of 23, Lammens will be looking to keep hold of the number one spot for many years to come, and as long as he keeps performing, he will close the door off to any competition from Onana and Altay Bayindir.