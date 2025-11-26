Chelsea star Estevao copies Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe with sensational Barcelona goal

By Ben Sully | 26 Nov 2025 00:28 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 17:02

Chelsea star Estevao followed in Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe's footsteps with his goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League.

Enzo Maresca's side recorded their third victory in four League Phase matches with a commanding display against the reigning La Liga champions.

Jules Kounde's own goal handed Chelsea the lead, before Ronald Araujo's recklessness handed the hosts a one-man advantage at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues took full advantage of Araujo's red card as Estevao and Liam Delap both got on the scoresheet in a comfortable victory.

© Imago / News Images

Estevao emulates Haaland, Mbappe feat

Estevao lit up Stamford Bridge with his effort in the 55th minute, as he shimmied away from one challenge and held off another to blast the ball into the roof of the net.

After previously scoring against Ajax and Qarabag FK, Estevao became the third teenager to score in his first three Champions League starts at the age of 18 and 215 days.

Erling Haaland previously achieved the feat at 19 years and 107 days, while Kylian Mbappe is the youngest player to score in his first three Champions League starts at the age of 18 and 113 days.

Estevao is also Chelsea's leading scorer in this season's competition, although he is three goals adrift of Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen, who is the overall top scorer.

A 10/10 performance from Estêvão ??



10/10 translation from @alexaljoe ?? pic.twitter.com/201OMUCRCL — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 25, 2025

Estevao outshines Yamal

The focus before the game was on how Yamal would fare after impressing with his two assists in Saturday's 4-0 league win over Athletic Bilbao.

Yamal has also registered three goal contributions in his previous two Champions League outings against Olympiacos and Club Brugge.

However, the 18-year-old struggled against his Spanish teammate Marc Cucurella, as Estevao took over the spotlight to emerge victorious in the battle of the wingers at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil international will hope to have another big say in Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.