Premier League
Sunderland
Nov 29, 2025 3.00pm
Bournemouth

Team News: Sunderland vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

© Imago

Seventh faces eighth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as Sunderland play host to Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats lost 1-0 at Fulham last weekend, while the Cherries rescued a 2-2 draw with West Ham United last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

SUNDERLAND vs. BOURNEMOUTH

 

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (groin)

Doubtful: Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Traore, Isidor, Le Fee

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Ryan Christie (knee)

Doubtful: Antoine Semenyo (illness), Justin Kluivert (adductor)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Brooks, Tavernier, Semenyo; Evanilson

