Sunderland lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Nov 2025 15:05 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 18:06

Sunderland could be without just one player for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light.

Habib Diarra remains sidelined with a long-term groin injury, but head coach Regis Le Bris has revealed that every other player in his squad is “in the green”.

Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Leo Hjelde (Achilles) and Aji Alese (shoulder) have therefore all recovered from injury, but the quartet are lacking match fitness and it remains to be seen if any will be selected in the matchday squad.

Le Bris revealed at his pre-match press conference that rotation “will happen for sure” at some stage during a busy fixture schedule, but one player who is expected to retain his starting spot is goalkeeper Robin Roefs who boasts the highest save percentage of any shot-stopper in the PL this term (79.3%).

Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard and Lutsharel Geertruida have all started at centre-back in recent weeks, but Omar Alderete will be pushing to earn a recall this weekend. His potential inclusion could see Trai Hume make way and Mukiele move over to right-back or right wing-back.

While Arthur Masuaku pushes Reinildo Mandava for a start on the left side of defence, captain Granit Xhaka is expected to retain his starting spot in midfield alongside Noah Sadiki.

Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra will be battling to start ahead of Bertrand Traore and Enzo Le Fee on the flanks, while Brian Brobbey and Eliezer Mayenda are two centre-forward options competing for a start with top scorer Wilson Isidor, who has four goals to his name this season.

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Traore, Isidor, Le Fee

