Sunderland 3-2 Bournemouth: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Enzo Le Fee inspires Black Cats' Premier League comeback

By Anthony Nolan | 29 Nov 2025 15:25 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 20:08

Sunderland returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Cherries have been in poor form recently, but they came out of the blocks firing and opened the scoring with just seven minutes on the clock when Amine Adli notched his first goal for the club off the rebound from an Evanilson shot.

Andoni Iraola's side then capitalised on some sloppy passing from a Black Cats corner routine just moments later, with Tyler Adams catching Robin Roefs off his line to score a spectacular long-ranger from the centre circle during the resulting counter-attack.

However, Sunderland midfielder Enzo Le Fee pulled one back on the half-hour mark from the penalty spot, changing the dynamic of the match.

Building on their breakthrough, it did not take long after the restart for Regis Le Bris's men to level the score, as Granit Xhaka played in Bertrand Traore, who snuck his low, driven effort in at the near post.

Brian Brobbey then completed the Black Cats' comeback with a header from a Le Fee corner, and though they had to hold on for another 30 minutes, the hosts went on to secure a memorable three points against a Bournemouth side whose frustrations flared as Lewis Cook was sent off late on.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Sunderland's victory on Saturday was their first in four games, and their first in November after two draws and a 1-0 defeat against Fulham last time out.

The Black Cats have surpassed all expectations upon their return to the Premier League, and the determination they showed despite going two goals down has them in the top four as things stand.

As for Bournemouth, they started the season in strong fashion, but they came into this game having won just one of their last five matches, as well as losing two of their last three.

Iraola must have thought that the Cherries' struggles were at an end when he saw his side race into the lead, but Le Bris's men had other plans.

Saturday's visitors now sit ninth in the top flight, three points behind their opponents, and will be looking to their upcoming clash against Everton for salvation.

SUNDERLAND VS. BOURNEMOUTH HIGHLIGHTS

7th min: Sunderland 0-1 Bournemouth (Amine Adli)

Marcos Senesi curls a long ball to Antoine Semenyo on the left wing, and the forward breaks away from Nordi Mukiele after he slips.

Semenyo then fires a first-time cross in to Evanilson, who sees his shot saved by Djordje Petrovic and hit the post, but Adli is on hand to convert the rebound from close range.

15th min: Sunderland 0-2 Bournemouth (Tyler Adams)

Sunderland attempt a corner routine and load players on the edge of the Cherries' box, but their passing breaks down, and a loose ball from Chemsdine Talbi sets Adams on the counter.

The versatile Bournemouth midfielder bursts into the opposition half, and despite having a passing option, he opts to shoot from the centre circle, catching Roefs off his line with a brilliant lob to double the visitors' lead!

30th min: Sunderland 1-2 Bournemouth (Enzo Le Fee)

Alex Scott fouls Reinildo Mandava and the referee points to the spot!

Le Fee steps up in the rain and rifles a powerful penalty high into the middle of the net, while Petrovic dives down to his bottom-right.

46th min: Sunderland 2-2 Bournemouth (Bertrand Traore)

Le Fee plays a one-two with Xhaka on the right wing, and the former Arsenal captain then finds Traore in the Bournemouth box with a clever reverse pass.

Traore cuts inside onto his left foot and delivers a fine finish into the bottom-right corner, taking Petrovic by surprise.

69th min: Sunderland 3-2 Bournemouth (Brian Brobbey)

Sunderland turn the game on its head!

Le Fee whips in a corner from the left-hand side and finds Brobbey six-yards out, from where the striker's header leaves the goalkeeper hapless.

90+6 mins: Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) red card

The Bournemouth man is shown a straight red card late on after leaving an elbow out and catching Noah Sadiki in the face.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ENZO LE FEE

The Sunderland midfielder sparked his side's comeback with a confident penalty in the first half, and played a role in the buildup to the equaliser before assisting Brobbey's eventual winner.

SUNDERLAND VS. BOURNEMOUTH MATCH STATS

Possession: Sunderland 43%-57% Bournemouth

Shots: Sunderland 11-18 Bournemouth

Shots on target: Sunderland 6-6 Bournemouth

Corners: Sunderland 6-3 Bournemouth

Fouls: Sunderland 14-13 Bournemouth

BEST STATS

Sunderland have already won as many league matches in 2025/26 as they did in the whole of their last Premier League season in 2016/17 (6).



They come back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and extend their unbeaten PL home run to seven games (W4 D3). ? pic.twitter.com/6970Qn46X8 — Squawka (@Squawka) November 29, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Sunderland will travel to take on struggling champions Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday, while Bournemouth are set to welcome Everton to the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.