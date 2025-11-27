Bournemouth lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Nov 2025 15:05 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 18:14

Bournemouth will hope to have star attacker Antoine Semenyo return to the matchday squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The in-demand Ghanaian missed last weekend’s 2-2 draw with West Ham United due to illness after shaking off an ankle problem, but he has taken part in training this week and could be in a position to start on his favoured left flank.

However, two players who remain unavailable for selection are Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) and Justin Kluivert (adductor), the latter of whom is set for an extended period on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

Head coach Andoni Iraola will weigh up whether to stick with Lewis Cook at right-back or recall either Adam Smith or Alex Jimenez to play alongside Bafode Diakite, Marcos Senesi and Adrien Truffert in the back four.

Ryan Christie will continue to push for a start in midfield ahead of either Alex Scott or Tyler Adams, while Marcus Tavernier, who scored a penalty in the draw with West Ham, could retain his place in a central attacking midfield role.

Eli Junior Kroupi will likely make way for Semenyo if he is fit to start, and David Brooks could continue on the right wing, while Evanilson is expected to start again up front, even though Enes Unal scored as a substitute last time out.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Petrovic; Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Brooks, Tavernier, Semenyo; Evanilson

