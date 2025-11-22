West Ham United succumb to the Vitality Stadium storm on Saturday as Bournemouth fought from behind to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Bournemouth may have dominated the proceedings with 73% possession in the first half, but a clinical performance from West Ham and Callum Wilson meant the Hammers went into the break with a brilliant 2-0 lead, with the former Cherries striker netting with each of the visitors' two shots on target.

The Cherries were even more dominant in the second 45 minutes as West Ham dropped extremely deep in an attempt to defend their lead, and Bournemouth eventually found their way back into the game as Marcus Tavernier smashed in from the penalty spot after Max Kilman was penalised for a handball, and substitute Enes Unal soon scored the equaliser with his first touch of the game.

While Bournemouth continued to control the match and have plenty of chances as they searched for a late winner, West Ham were able to hold on to escape the Vitality Stadium with a point.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Bournemouth were their usual dominant selves in possession in the first half, but they uncharacteristically struggled to penetrate the stern West Ham defence, struggling to pass their way through the defence and instead having to play plenty of crosses into the box, which the Hammers were confident and comfortable in defending more often than not due to their significant height advantage over the Cherries attack.

West Ham were particularly strong defensively in the first 45 minutes, but a number of changes early in the second half saw the Hammers drop deeper and deeper into their own half, and that eventually came back to bite them as the Cherries were able to build up plenty of forward momentum.

After a series of last ditch tackles and saves from Areola, Bournemouth eventually got their breakthrough as Max Kilman was penalised for a handball in the penalty area, and Tavernier made no mistakes from the spot to give the Cherries a way back into the match with 20 minutes remaining.

West Ham's defensive tactics continued to allow Bournemouth back into the match, with the Cherries able to throw plenty of men forward with little threat from the Hammers in the attack, and the visitors eventually succumbed to the pressure as Unal scored an equaliser with nine minutes of normal time to play.

The Hammers continued to be pinned inside their own box as the Cherries then pushed for the winner, and Nuno Espirito Santo's side can count themselves lucky that Areola was on top form today, with the goalkeeper keeping the visitors in the match with a number of stunning stops, helping them escape with a point.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. WEST HAM UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

11th min: Bournemouth 0-1 West Ham United (Callum Wilson)



Wilson scores against his former side!

Alphonse Areola smashes the ball forward deep into the Bournemouth, and Wilson expertly brings the ball down on his chest just outside the area.

The striker fires a low effort towards the bottom left corner, and Dorde Petrovic is unable to keep the ball out of his net as it bounces into the corner.

25th min: Bournemouth 0-2 West Ham United (Callum Wilson)



Wilson scores his and West Ham's second!

A deep free-kick is crossed into the box, Bournemouth win the initial header but West Ham keep the attack alive as Jarrod Bowen heads back into the middle of the box.

Jean-Clair Todibo flicks it on again, and Wilson lets the ball bounce, spins onto his left foot and half-volleys into the top left corner - a stunning second from the striker.

69th min: Bournemouth 1-2 West Ham United (Marcus Tavernier)

Tavernier pulls one back from the penalty spot!

Max Kilman slides in on Evanilson inside the penalty area, and the ball deflects off the defender's arm, with the referee swiftly pointing to the spot.

Tavernier takes responsibility, and the attacker makes no mistake from the spot, blasting a powerful effort down the middle to pull one back for the Cherries.

81st min: Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham United (Enes Unal)

Unal equalises just seconds after coming on!

Bournemouth are playing the ball around the edge of the West Ham penalty area as they search for an opening, moving the ball to Marco Senesi, who fires a pass into Unal just inside the area.

Unal cleverly lets the ball run past him and turns into the box, and the striker smashes his effort into the top left corner to equalise with his first touch of the game.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ALPHONSE AREOLA

West Ham United may have squandered their two-goal lead to ultimately draw 2-2, but it could have been a lot worse if not for the heroics of Areola in goal.

The goalkeeper was a formidable presence between the sticks, making a number of sensational saves to deny Bournemouth throughout the 90 minutes, and he is utterly deserving of this award.

Wilson also deserves a mention for his performance, taking only 15 touches during his time on the pitch but superbly managing to score with two of those.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. WEST HAM UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Bournemouth 76%-24% West Ham United

Shots: Bournemouth 28-5 West Ham United

Shots on target: Bournemouth 10-2 West Ham United

Corners: Bournemouth 9-2 West Ham United

Fouls: Bournemouth 9-10 West Ham United

WHAT NEXT?

Bournemouth manage to escape a third straight defeat as they fought from behind to secure a draw today, and they will now aim to build on that result when they face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light next weekend.

Meanwhile, West Ham fail to make it three straight league victories, but the Hammers will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak to four matches when they take on faltering Liverpool at home next Sunday.

