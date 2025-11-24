Liverpool will reportedly look to be active in the January transfer market, and they are said to be considering signing a Premier League star.

Liverpool are "seriously considering" signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in the January transfer window, the latest reported has revealed.

The Merseysiders' title defence appears to be over after their 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday allowed first-placed Arsenal to extend their lead over the Reds at the top of the table to 11 points.

If the club have ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League, then they may need to make additions in the winter, especially as boss Arne Slot has so far been unable to improve his team's performances.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Liverpool's reported pursuit of Semenyo, claiming that the Reds are aware of his release clause, saying on his YouTube channel: "Liverpool are seriously considering Antoine Semenyo for the January transfer window.

"They are well-informed on the release clause. Liverpool need to decide internally what they want to do in January."

It has been reported that clubs will be able to sign the winger should they pay a fee of £65m, though waiting until the summer would see his price lower.

Will Antoine Semenyo solve Liverpool's Premier League problems?

There has been much focus on the Reds' defensive issues, with centre-back Ibrahima Konate often singled out for poor performances, but the frontline have often failed to defend from the front.

Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak have not proven to be effective when pressing, and it is clear that the Merseysiders miss the energy provided by players such as Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Semenyo is arguably among the most impactful forwards without the ball in the division, and he may be able to prevent teams from playing through Liverpool as easily, therefore limiting the amount of work the backline have to do.

However, the 25-year-old will not help the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch improve their ability to win battles in midfield, and while an energetic forward is needed, other additions are also required.

Should Liverpool spend more on Arne Slot in the January transfer window?

After spending in the region of £450m in the summer on Arne Slot's squad, some fans have raised concerns about whether it is right to spend more money on the Dutchman's team as a replacement would then have to deal with more players they did not sign.

Semenyo is versatile enough to play in multiple positions, and he could be a valuable asset to a new manager if Slot is replaced by owners Fenway Sports Group.

Other reported targets such as Marc Guehi are also adaptable, so while some might question whether Slot should be allowed more signings, a new head coach would benefit from additional quality in the playing squad.