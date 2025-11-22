Liverpool suffer a 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday at Anfield, their sixth loss in seven in the competition.

Alexis Mac Allister could have put the Reds ahead in the early stages of the match, but there were numerous defenders between him and the goal when he attempted to strike the ball into the roof of the net.

That miss proved costly as Forest managed to take the lead after the half-hour mark through Murillo, who benefitted from chaos in the box following a corner delivery.

The visitors were unfortunate to not be leading 2-0 at half time as Igor Jesus was punished for a handball offence after Ibrahima Konate's poor clearance struck him just before the forward instinctively finished past Alisson Becker.

Forest nevertheless doubled their advantage 46 seconds into the second half when Nicolo Savona wandered free into box and onto the end of a cutback before sending his shot high to the right side of the goalkeeper.

Morgan Gibbs-White found time to score his side's third after pouncing on Alisson's save, and the result leaves them in 16th place with 12 points, whereas Liverpool end the game in 11th place with 18 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The title was already all but beyond the reach of Liverpool, but continued poor displays have now put their hopes of Champions League qualification at risk.

Arne Slot entered the season as one of only two mangers to have won the Premier League title at Anfield, but he can have no complaints if questions about his future crop up, especially as the team look so poorly coached.

Losing six of their last seven Premier League games cannot be ignored, and the lack of a tactical response from Slot after spending in the region of £450m is alarming.

It should always be remembered that losing teammate Diogo Jota will have had a significant impact on the squad, and Liverpool deserve some leniency.

Nottingham Forest were not expected to come away from the weekend's match with any points, but to win 3-0 away from home against the reigning Premier League champions is a fantastic result

Sean Dyche has enough quality at his disposal to get the side out of the relegation battle, and it would not be surprising if the club soon found themselves with breathing room ahead of the bottom three.

LIVERPOOL VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST HIGHLIGHTS

8th min: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) shot

Cody Gakpo prevents the ball from going out for a corner and drives into the box before setting up Alexis Mac Allister, who places an effort high but his shot deflects off the head of Elliot Anderson on the line.

So close!

33rd min: Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest (Murillo)

Forest swing in a corner from the left and the ball lands at the feet of Murillo, who pivots to unleash a fierce strike low into the left corner of the net.

Forest lead!

36th min: Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest) goal ruled out

Konate's poor clearance is intercepted by Jesus inside the Liverpool box, and though the striker scores, the referee rules the goal out due to an apparent handball offence.

The VAR deems there is no clear and obvious error and the score remains 1-0!

46th min: Liverpool 0-2 Nottingham Forest (Nicolo Savona)

Mac Allister fails to block Neco Williams inside the box and the left-back cuts back to right-back Savona, who picks up the ball on the penalty spot and opens up his body to place his effort into the top-right corner.

What is happening to Liverpool?

78th min: Liverpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest (Morgan Gibbs-White)

Liverpool lazily defend a free kick on the halfway line and allow Murillo to switch play to right-winger Omari Hutchinson, who cuts inside and sees his shot saved by Alisson into the path of Gibbs-White, and he follows up the rebound with a strike into the bottom right of the net to secure all three points.

Dyche beats Slot!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MURILLO

Forest boss Dyche would have known that Liverpool have been vulnerable to set pieces, and he will be thankful that Murillo was able to open the scoring against the run of play from a dead-ball situation.

The centre-back was also key to the team's third goal, while he made the most defensive contributions of any player on the pitch (19).

LIVERPOOL VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 75%-25% Nottingham Forest

Shots: Liverpool 21-15 Nottingham Forest

Shots on target: Liverpool 4-7 Nottingham Forest

Corners: Liverpool 8-6 Nottingham Forest

Fouls: Liverpool 11-8 Nottingham Forest

BEST STATS



Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest HT Liverpool have dominated the stats, but Forest have had the ball in the back of the net twice, seeing one goal disallowed. The hosts trail 1-0, having lost this exact fixture by that same scoreline last season. Can they turn this one around? pic.twitter.com/WaLVx4Z41T

— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) November 22, 2025



Liverpool have lost a Premier League home game by 3+ goals for just the second time in the last 10 seasons. ◎ L 1-4 vs. Man City (2021) ◉ L 0-3 vs. Nottingham Forest (2025) It's the first time they've conceded 3+ goals and not scored in a PL home game since August 2015. ? pic.twitter.com/qOT6lKEWqc

— Squawka (@Squawka) November 22, 2025



Murillo's first half by numbers vs. Liverpool: 100% passes completed (10/10) 100% duels won (4/4) 7 clearances 3 shots 2 shots on target 2 tackles 1 touch in opp. box 1 goal He had three of Forest's four shots in the opening 45 minutes. ?#LIVNFO pic.twitter.com/xz9tSPFp5v

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 22, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool will return to Champions League action on Wednesday against PSV Eindhoven at Anfield, before they then travel to face West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest are set to host Malmo in the Europa League on Thursday, and they will remain at the City Ground when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday in the Premier League.

