Bournemouth are reportedly 'powerless' to resist a sale for Liverpool-linked Antoine Semenyo due to a release clause in his contract.

Liverpool have reportedly discovered that Antoine Semenyo has a £65m release clause in his Bournemouth contract.

Semenyo was linked with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window before he signed a new contract until the summer of 20230.

In theory, Semenyo's new deal should have put the transfer speculation to bed, but he continues to be linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium.

Liverpool are believed to be among those showing an interest after being left impressed by Semenyo's performances this term.

The versatile attacker has netted six goals and provided three assists in 11 Premier League appearances, including a brace in a 4-2 defeat to Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

Liverpool discover Semenyo release details

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola will be desperate to keep hold of their star attacker, although The Athletic claims they may be 'powerless' to resist a January sale.

The report claims that Semenyo's contract contains a £65m release clause, which will become active in the January transfer window.

However, Semenyo's suitors would need to move fast because the clause has to be triggered by a specific date.

While that date has not been disclosed, it is early enough in the window to give Bournemouth a couple of weeks to find a suitable replacement.

Even if Semenyo sees out the remainder of the season, another release clause will become active in next summer's transfer market, with that figure set to drop from the £65m price in the winter window.

Liverpool facing competition in Semenyo transfer battle

Overall, the Reds will be delight to learn that Semenyo has an enticing release clause in his contract, opening the door for them to consider a January bid.

However, Arne Slot's side will be aware that the clause will only increase the transfer interest in the Bournemouth star, with Manchester City and Spurs believed to be in the mix for his signature.

The Reds will hope that sporting director Richard Hughes can give them the upper hand due to his strong relationship with the south coast club.

Hughes spent a significant part of his playing career at Bournemouth, and then later worked as the club's technical director before he left for Liverpool in 2024.