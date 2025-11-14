Bournemouth's general manager reveals that he does not want to get in the way of players securing their dream moves amid Liverpool's interest in Antoine Semenyo.

Liverpool have received a promising update regarding their potential pursuit of Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

The 25-year-old has made an excellent start to the 2025-26 campaign and has since been linked to clubs such as Manchester United in the transfer market.

Semenyo has found the net on six occasions and provided three assists for teammates across 11 Premier League appearances to date.

The winger is currently on international duty for Ghana, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to AFC giants Japan in a friendly earlier this week.

Since making the permanent switch from Championship outfit Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo has scored 28 goals in 101 appearances.

'You cannot say no to Liverpool' - Reds given encouragement

Speaking on the Business of Sport podcast, Bournemouth general manager Tim Bezbatchenko discussed how his club deals with the departure of star players to bigger clubs.

"When a club like Real Madrid, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain come in and they are competing for Champions League positions, who are we to say, 'No, you cannot go, you cannot fulfil your dream'," said Bezbatchenko.

"No it would not be like that for all clubs because not everyone is Real Madrid. But there is an opportunity and everybody wins right? I think that's what we're trying to find, this commonality where everybody can win."

Such a statement from the general manager at Bournemouth will be music to the ears of Liverpool, who are known to be admirers of Semenyo.

It is understood that the Ghana international has a release clause in his current deal at the Vitality Stadium, with the Cherries supposedly valuing the attacker at £80m.

Who are Liverpool battling for Semenyo?

Liverpool are looking to secure the services of Bournemouth and Ghana star Semenyo in 2026 in order to bolster their attacking options, especially on the left flank.

Following the departure of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, the Reds have been left with just Cody Gakpo as a natural option in that position.

Semenyo is a Premier League proven fit, however Arne Slot's side could be set to battle against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the talent.