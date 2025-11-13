Manchester United are reportedly determined to beat Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City to the signing of Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.

The 25-year-old's future was the subject of much speculation during the summer transfer window, with a number of clubs, including Man United, said to be determined to sign him.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim allegedly took Semenyo out for dinner during the summer, but an agreement could not be reached between Man United and Bournemouth in terms of a transfer fee.

Semenyo has been in excellent form for Bournemouth this season, scoring six goals and registering three assists in 11 Premier League appearances.

The Ghana international signed a new deal at the Vitality Stadium in July, with his terms due to run until June 2030, but there remains widespread speculation surrounding his future.

Man United 'determined' to win race for Semenyo

According to CaughtOffside, Man United are determined to sign Semenyo, and the Red Devils are prepared to make a move during the January transfer window.

In an ideal world, the 20-time English champions would wait until next summer to bring in the attacker, but the interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City could force Man United's hand.

Bournemouth would allegedly not listen to offers of under £65m for Semenyo, and it is possible that their asking price could be close to £80m, so it would represent a major mid-season deal.

The attacker made the switch to the Cherries from Bristol City in January 2023, and he has represented his current side on 101 occasions, scoring 28 goals and registering 13 assists in the process.

In-form Semenyo is proven in the Premier League

In the Premier League, Semenyo has scored 26 goals and registered 12 assists in 92 appearances for Bournemouth, and he has been one of the standout players in the division this term.

Man United brought in proven top-flight players in the shape of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo over the summer, and both have been impressive for the Red Devils this season.

Semenyo would be another low-risk signing from that point of view considering that he knows what it takes to perform in the Premier League, and it would go down as one of the most spectacular deals in recent history if Man United could bring him to Old Trafford during the January transfer window.