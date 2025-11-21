Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola deliver an injury update on Ben Gannon-Doak, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo ahead of Saturday's clash with West Ham United.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has revealed that Ben Gannon-Doak will be out for "some months" after he suffered a hamstring injury on international duty.

Gannon-Doak started both of Scotland's World Cup qualifiers in the recent international window, scoring a goal in a 3-2 away defeat against Greece before providing an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Denmark, as the Tartan Army secured their place at next year's World Cup.

However, Gannon-Doak was stretchered off less than 20 minutes after he delivered the cross for Scott McTominay's sublime bicycle kick.

Like his Bournemouth teammate, Justin Kluivert also picked up an injury issue in the Netherlands' 1-1 draw against Poland on November 14.

Gannon-Doak out for months with hamstring injury

Iraola has now provided an update on Kluivert and Gannon-Doak, explaining that the latter is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

“I have worries, I have concerns because, as you know, it was a bad international break for us," the Bournemouth boss told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with West Ham United.

“We had confirmed injuries of Justin - an abductor muscle injury - so Justin is going to be out."

“Gannon-Doak has a hamstring injury. Ben’s is a bad one, and he will be out for some time. Today, we had a consult with a surgeon to see if it’s something that has to go through surgery, or we could go more conservative. Ben will be out for some months, which is really bad news.”

Semenyo doubtful for West Ham clash

Bournemouth are also sweating over the fitness of star attacker Antoine Semenyo, who is struggling with an ankle problem.

“Antoine is different," Iraola said. "Justin and Ben have muscle injuries, and Antoine’s was not something new that happened when he was there [on international duty with Ghana].

“He was already dealing with an ankle injury. I cannot tell you if he’s going to play tomorrow or not. We will have to see."

In positive news, right-back Adam Smith and Tyler Adams are available for selection after going through the concussion protocols.

The Cherries will be desperate to return to winning ways on Saturday after losing away to Manchester City and Aston Villa in their last two matches before the international break.



Ben Sully Written by

